Cristiano Ronaldo's long-awaited wedding to partner Georgina Rodriguez has once again become the subject of global speculation, with unverified reports about a leaked invitation, a star-studded guest list and the possibility of Lionel Messi attending captivating fans despite no official confirmation from the couple.

Rumors intensified after an invitation, purportedly for Ronaldo and Rodriguez's wedding, circulated online in late July.

The invitation claimed the ceremony would take place on Aug. 1 at the historic Quinta da Regaleira palace in Sintra, Portugal, with guests asked to wear black.

The claims were quickly challenged.

Spanish magazine ¡HOLA! and Portuguese media reported that the invitation was fake, while journalist Ivan Garcia, a close friend of Rodriguez, said no wedding had been scheduled for that date. The doubts grew stronger after Quinta da Regaleira remained open to tourists throughout Aug. 1 and hosted a previously scheduled cultural event, making it highly unlikely that a private celebrity wedding had taken place there.

The episode did little to slow speculation surrounding one of football's most recognizable couples.

Attention has since shifted to Madeira, Ronaldo's birthplace, where several British and Portuguese media outlets have suggested the couple could instead marry on Aug. 8.

According to those reports, Ronaldo and Rodriguez are considering a ceremony at Funchal Cathedral before hosting an exclusive reception at the nearby five-star Savoy Palace hotel. The location would carry deep personal significance for Ronaldo, who was born in Funchal and began his football journey on the Portuguese island.

Neither the couple, their representatives, the cathedral nor the hotel has confirmed those reports.

The uncertainty has not stopped widespread discussion about who might attend.

Unofficial guest lists circulating online feature an array of football stars and entertainment celebrities, including former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand, Real Madrid forwards Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, actor Vin Diesel and music stars Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Drake and Travis Scott.

The name attracting the most attention, however, is Messi.

Several unofficial lists have claimed the Argentine great could receive an invitation, raising the prospect of football's two defining rivals sharing a celebration away from the pitch. The possibility has fueled excitement among supporters who have spent nearly two decades watching Ronaldo and Messi compete for football's biggest prizes.

Still, there is no credible evidence that Messi has been invited or plans to attend. More reliable reports have noted that no verified guest list has been released, and neither Ronaldo's nor Messi's representatives have commented on the speculation.

Ronaldo, 41, and Rodriguez have been together since 2016 and announced their engagement in 2025 after nearly a decade as a couple. The pair share a family and have frequently spoken about their commitment, although they have remained private about wedding plans.

The speculation gained momentum after Ronaldo previously indicated he hoped to marry after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal's elimination in the round of 16 reignited rumors that the wedding could soon follow, but family members, including Ronaldo's sisters, have repeatedly indicated that no confirmed date has been set.

Rodriguez has also spoken in the past about preferring a more intimate celebration rather than an extravagant public event.