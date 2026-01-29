LeBron James was overcome with emotion Wednesday as a video tribute celebrating his storied career played in Cleveland, moments before the Los Angeles Lakers were routed 129-99 by the Cavaliers in what could be the NBA icon’s final appearance in his hometown.

“I haven’t made a decision on the future, but it very well could be,” James said afterward, following the Lakers’ most lopsided loss of the season. “It means a little bit more for me personally because I grew up about 35 minutes south of here.”

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, who delivered Cleveland its only championship in 2016, has yet to commit beyond this season, his unprecedented 23rd in the league.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” James said. “Just trying to live in the moment, not take for granted the opportunity and be present.”

The 41-year-old playmaker, a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, finished with 11 points, five assists, three rebounds and one steal for the Lakers.

“I hate the way we played tonight, but that happens in the NBA,” James said.

James was cheered by a sellout crowd when introduced in the starting lineup, and he wiped away tears with a towel as fans gave him a standing ovation during a special “welcome home” videoboard tribute.

“Definitely got to me a little bit, for sure,” James said. “I don’t know what the future holds for me, so I’m just trying to live in the moment. I don’t know if it’s my last game here or not.

“Lot of memories here. Lot of history. Just super grateful and thankful for the time. Looking up in the rafters and seeing our championship banner, of course there was a lot of reflecting.”

James said he does not view this season as an NBA farewell tour.

“I’ve never even thought to the point of a farewell tour or whatever the case may be because I haven’t had that conversation with myself and my family about when it’s over,” he said.

Donovan Mitchell, whose 25 points led Cleveland, said that even as the Cavaliers extended their winning streak to five games and improved to 29-20, the night belonged to James and his legacy of ending the city’s 52-year championship drought in major U.S. professional sports.

“He has laid the foundation,” Mitchell said. “He has done a lot for the city being from here. We want to replicate that.

“He deserves the energy he got here. First time they did it in 50-some years. We’re trying to do it differently. At the end of the day, we’re trying to find ways to go out there and bring the city another championship.”

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 29 points for the Lakers (28-18), who also got eight points from Bronny James, LeBron’s son.

“It was pretty cool just sitting over there and watching him,” James said. “My mom was here watching her son and her grandson. I don’t even know how to wrap that all in my brain. It’s so weird and so cool and so surreal.”

Lakers lacked ‘juice’

James, who fell to 9-4 as a visiting player in Cleveland, had averaged 28 points in 24 previous games against the Cavaliers. Cleveland outscored the Lakers 42-22 in the third quarter to take a 99-77 lead, shooting 7 of 11 from 3-point range and 17 of 25 overall in the period.

“We got outplayed. I got outcoached,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said. “We just didn’t look like we had all our juice.”

The Cavaliers were without reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley because of a left calf strain.

Elsewhere in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama posted 28 points, 16 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead San Antonio to a 111-99 win at Houston.

Paolo Banchero scored 31 points as Orlando beat Miami 133-124, while Mikal Bridges had 30 points in New York’s 119-92 win at Toronto and Julius Randle scored 31 in Minnesota’s 118-105 victory at Dallas.

Stephen Curry scored 27 points to lead Golden State past Utah 140-124.