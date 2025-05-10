Bayern Munich fans honored Thomas Muller ahead of his final home game for the club on Saturday.

Supporters behind one of the goals unveiled a massive red-and-white tifo featuring a picture of Muller and his name in large letters, with a banner above reading, "For 25 years, everything for our colors!"

The 35-year-old Muller was also presented with a picture of himself alongside all the trophies he won with the Bavarian powerhouse.

"Let us play!” he shouted as he brought the picture and a bouquet of flowers to the sideline.

Bayern, which clinched the Bundesliga title last weekend, was set to play Borussia Monchengladbach before being presented with the trophy.

Muller is leaving at the end of the season after winning a record 13 league titles, among other honors, with the club.