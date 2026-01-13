Nigeria will meet host nation Morocco on Wednesday in a heavyweight Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinal at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, a clash that pits the tournament’s most prolific attack against its tightest defence.

It is a last-four showdown rich in star power and subplots, with recent CAF Player of the Year winners Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Achraf Hakimi all represented among the remaining contenders, underscoring the quality still in contention for the continental crown.

Nigeria have emerged as one of the defining stories of AFCON 2025.

Arriving with tempered expectations after the sting of missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a play-off defeat to DR Congo in November, the Super Eagles have responded with purpose, flair and authority.

Under Malian coach Eric Chelle, they have rediscovered momentum and belief, rekindling faith among Nigeria’s vast football public that the “giant of Africa” remains capable of rising to any stage.

Their route to the semifinals has been emphatic. Nigeria opened with a 2-1 win over Tanzania, edged Tunisia 3-2 in a pulsating group clash to seal early qualification, then rotated heavily to beat Uganda 3-1.

The knockout rounds brought even stronger statements: a ruthless 4-0 demolition of Mozambique in the round of 16, followed by a composed 2-0 quarterfinal victory over tournament favourites Algeria.

Chelle’s side lead the scoring charts with 14 goals from five matches, conceding just four and keeping two clean sheets.

Osimhen and Lookman have spearheaded a fluid frontline, with Alex Iwobi pulling the strings behind them and Akor Adams offering depth and energy.

Balance and authority have come from Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, whose calm presence has anchored Nigeria’s back line.

History, however, offers little comfort.

Nigeria and Morocco have met 11 times since 1969, with the Atlas Lions holding the edge at six wins to four, alongside one draw.

While Nigeria enjoyed memorable AFCON successes in 1980 and 2000, recent meetings have tilted firmly Morocco’s way.

The Super Eagles have managed just one win in the last six encounters and their most recent clash ended in a bruising 4-0 defeat at the 2018 African Nations Championship.

Morocco, buoyed by home support and tactical clarity, have grown steadily into the tournament.

Walid Regragui’s side topped Group A with seven points after victories over Comoros and Zambia and a draw with Mali, blending disciplined organisation with sharp transitions.

In the quarterfinals, the hosts brushed aside Cameroon 2-0, controlling the contest through structured possession, set-piece threat and compact defensive lines.

Brahim Diaz has been central to that run. The Real Madrid forward has scored in five successive matches, becoming the first player in 15 years to net in each of his first five AFCON appearances.

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi (2nd L) and Brahim Diaz (L) celebrate during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinal football match against Cameroon at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco, Jan. 9, 2026. (AFP Photo)

His opener against Cameroon set the tone, before Ismael Saibari sealed the win, preserving Morocco’s remarkable defensive record: just one goal conceded in the tournament, none from open play.

This marks Morocco’s fifth AFCON semifinal and their strongest campaign since 2004.

Having reached the final only once, as hosts in 1988, another victory would carry them into their third senior CAF final within a year, reinforcing Regragui’s growing reputation for building sides that marry pragmatism with precision.

The semifinal arrives with selection concerns on both sides. Nigeria will be without captain Ndidi, suspended after accumulating bookings, with Raphael Onyedika expected to step in after impressing in the group stage.

Bright Osayi-Samuel remains a doubt after being forced off late against Algeria, while Cyriel Dessers has withdrawn with a thigh injury.

Morocco have also navigated injury issues, but the return of Hakimi has lifted the squad.

Midfielder Azzedine Ounahi remains sidelined with a calf problem and Romain Saiss is still unavailable, yet Regragui approaches the tie close to full strength and without fresh suspension worries.