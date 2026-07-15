Robert Lewandowski is eager to make an immediate impact with the Chicago Fire after completing his move to Major League Soccer.

The 37-year-old striker signed a two-year contract with the Fire after deciding not to remain in Europe once his deal with Barcelona expired in May.

"I couldn't imagine myself with a different club besides Barcelona, so we knew the next step would be outside Europe," Lewandowski said Tuesday during his introductory news conference at the club's training facility. "It's not easy to move from Europe to the U.S., but we're very excited. Our lives are changing, and it's a new experience."

Lewandowski leaves Barcelona after four successful seasons, scoring 119 goals in 192 appearances. He helped the Catalan club win three La Liga titles, including last season's championship, as well as the Copa del Rey.

Lewandowski also has played a record 167 international matches for Poland, beginning with a goal on his debut against San Marino in 2008, when he was 20. He is Poland's all-time leading scorer with 89 goals.

Lewandowski is a designated player, one of three roster spots MLS teams can use for players whose salaries exceed the league's salary cap. The Fire are scheduled to open McDonald's Park, a soccer-specific stadium, in 2028.

"I see the potential to win titles with the new club," Lewandowski said. "I'm very happy because it's the new step in my career, the new step in my life. Now, we're in a good position, but of course, we have to start working hard. I also hope we can enjoy everything we achieve this season."

Adding a player with Lewandowski's resume was a no-brainer for Fire coach Gregg Berhalter.

The Fire are in third place in the Eastern Conference as MLS prepares to resume following its World Cup break this week. Chicago hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps on Thursday night, and Lewandowski could make his club debut.

"This is a massive signing for our football club," Berhalter said. "We're excited to bring Robert to the club. We're excited to see how he can change the culture.

"We have a good team right now. I think Robert is a piece that can help take us to the top."

Lewandowski is expected to form a strike partnership with Hugo Cuypers, the league's leading scorer with 13 goals.

"It's not too common to play with two strikers nowadays, but we've been working hard on what that looks like around the penalty area, what the combinations look like and how to affect the back line with two strikers. We have some really good data points," Berhalter said.

"We've been scoring goals lately, we've been really picking apart the back line, and we don't see any reason why that can't continue with Hugo and Robert on the field together."