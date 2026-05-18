A tearful Robert Lewandowski lifted one final salute to the Camp Nou crowd and walked into Barcelona history on a night that celebrated both an era-ending farewell and another milestone in the club’s rebirth.

La Liga champions Barcelona closed out their home campaign with a 3-1 victory over Real Betis on Sunday, completing a flawless season at Spotify Camp Nou with 19 wins from 19 league matches while giving Lewandowski the emotional goodbye reserved for club greats.

The result itself mattered little in the title race.

Barcelona had already wrapped up the championship under Hansi Flick.

The night belonged to Robert Lewandowski, the striker who arrived during one of the club’s most fragile financial periods and leaves four years later with silverware, restored belief and a lasting place among Barça’s modern icons.

Wearing the captain’s armband in his final home appearance, Lewandowski soaked in every moment as supporters rose repeatedly to chant his name. When he was substituted late in the second half, the stadium stood as one.

The 37-year-old striker, visibly emotional, embraced teammates and coaches before returning after the final whistle for a lengthy tribute ceremony alongside his family.

“I say goodbye to the stadium, but I will always carry Barcelona in my heart,” Lewandowski said in his farewell message. “Thank you very much to all the fans. Once Barça, always Barça.”

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski speaks to supporters as he receives a club tribute at the end of his last match for the team, after the La Liga match against Real Betis at the Camp Nou Stadium, Barcelona, Spain, May 17, 2026. (EPA Photo)

It was a fitting ending for a player whose arrival from Bayern Munich in 2022 changed the direction of the club. Signed at a time when Barcelona were battling financial uncertainty and searching for stability after years of turbulence, Lewandowski delivered exactly what the club lacked: goals, leadership and certainty in decisive moments.

Across 191 appearances, the Polish striker scored 119 goals and added 24 assists, climbing into the club’s top-15 all-time scorers while helping Barcelona reclaim domestic dominance. During his four seasons in Catalonia, Barcelona lifted three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and three Supercopas de Espana.

Beyond the trophies, Lewandowski became a bridge between generations. Young stars such as Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Gavi matured alongside one of Europe’s elite forwards, with the veteran striker often credited internally for mentoring the club’s emerging core.

Flick praised Lewandowski after the match, calling him “one of the best strikers of the last decade” and highlighting the professionalism that shaped Barcelona’s dressing room during its transition period.

Barcelona still ensured the occasion ended with another commanding performance. Raphinha struck twice, while Joao Cancelo added a spectacular long-range effort as the champions controlled the match from start to finish. Betis pulled one goal back but rarely threatened to spoil the celebration.

Lewandowski did not find the net, yet the absence of a farewell goal hardly mattered inside a stadium focused on honoring everything he had already delivered.

The victory also sealed a historic achievement for Barcelona. No club had previously completed a perfect home record in a 38-game La Liga season. Barcelona’s 19 victories at Spotify Camp Nou underlined the consistency Flick has built by blending experienced leaders with a fearless young core.

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski is celebrated by his teammates as he receives a club tribute at the end of his last match for the team, after the La Liga match against Real Betis at the Camp Nou Stadium, Barcelona, Spain, May 17, 2026. (EPA Photo)

The team’s dominance this season has re-established Barcelona as Spain’s benchmark again, with the club approaching the final round of the campaign on roughly 94 points and firmly back among Europe’s elite contenders.

Lewandowski now leaves with his future still undecided. Reports have linked him with potential moves to Major League Soccer and Serie A, including speculation around AC Milan, though no agreement has been announced.

What is certain is the scale of the legacy he leaves behind.

He arrived when Barcelona needed a scorer capable of carrying expectations during uncertain times. He departs with the club champions again, the stadium singing his name and a generation of supporters remembering the striker who helped restore Barça’s identity.