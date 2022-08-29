Barcelona frontman Robert Lewandowski maintained his prolific form after arriving in Catalonia by scoring a second consecutive brace to lead his side to a 4-0 victory over Valladolid on Sunday.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, relied on Karim Benzema, its trustworthy striker for years, to maintain a perfect start with its third straight away victory. Benzema scored in the 88th minute and deep into stoppage time to give the defending champion a 3-1 win at Espanyol.

It was the third league goal for Benzema, while Lewandowski took his tally to four. The Poland striker had also scored a double in the 4-1 victory at Real Sociedad last weekend. He was also twice denied by the woodwork at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

"He is extraordinary," Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said of Lewandowski. "He is a natural leader who has been helping us greatly."

Pedri González and Sergi Roberto also scored for Barcelona, which had opened with a disappointing 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano at home.

The 34-year-old Lewandowski, signed from Bayern for nearly $50 million, got on the board in the 24th by completing a nice pass by Raphinha, another one of Barcelona's new signings who has been playing well.

Pedri added to the lead in the 43rd from near the penalty spot after an assist by Ousmane Dembele, who also set up Lewandowski's superb backheel goal in the 64th. Roberto closed the scoring in stoppage time.

"We knew what kind of player we had signed," newly signed Barcelona defender Jules Kounde said of Lewandowski. "He is a top striker and he shows it with his goals and with how he helps the team."

Barcelona finally could count on Kounde, who had not been registered ahead of the first two rounds because the club wasn't able to abide with the league’s fair play regulations. The former Sevilla defender started in the right back position and impressed in his debut.

Valladolid, owned by former Brazil and Barcelona great Ronaldo, is back in the first division after a one-year absence. It was coming off a home loss against Villarreal and a draw at Sevilla.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema shoots to score in a La Liga Match against Espanyol, Cornella de Llobregat, Spain, Aug. 28, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Madrid stays Perfect

Madrid was a few minutes away from losing its perfect record when Benzema came through with two late goals against Espanyol.

Madrid was far from its best but Benzema helped to salvage the win with a nice close-range touch to complete a well-placed cross by Rodrygo.

Benzema then easily converted a free kick after Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrera had to play in goal because goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte was sent off and all substitutions had been made.

Vinicius Junior had put Madrid ahead in the 12th and Joselu equalized for the hosts in the 43rd. It was the third match in a row on the road for Madrid, which asked to start away from home because of renovation work at its Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The team will be back at the venue for its match against Real Betis on Saturday.

Madrid beat Almeria and Celta Vigo in its first two games. Espanyol stayed winless after having drawn at Celta before losing to Rayo Vallecano at home.

Elsewhere, Villarreal ended its perfect record with a 0-0 draw at Getafe, which was yet to win a point this season.

Unai Emery's Villarreal had most of the scoring chances. A penalty kick in its favor deep into stoppage time was reversed after a video review.

Getafe had conceded three goals in each of its first two matches.

Cadiz was the only other team without a point entering the weekend. It will have a chance to end its losing streak when it hosts unbeaten Athletic Bilbao on Monday.