Robert Lewandowski's blistering 26-minute hat trick propelled La Liga leaders Barcelona to a commanding 3-0 victory over Alaves on Sunday, extending their lead over rivals Real Madrid by three points.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid's hopes of bouncing back from their Champions League setback were dashed as Real Sociedad salvaged a 1-1 draw, courtesy of Luka Sucic's stunning late equalizer.

Lewandowski's first-half treble took his season tally to 10 goals in just nine league games, cementing his position as La Liga's top scorer.

On Saturday, Real Madrid edged Villarreal to momentarily draw level with Barcelona, but Hansi Flick's side cruised to a comfortable win at Mendizorroza, maintaining their impressive form under their new coach.

"I get a lot of good passes, so it's easier for me to score goals," Lewandowski told DAZN.

"Today in the first half we played well from the first minute. We wanted to attack and score goals."

"If you score three goals in the first half, then in the second, you can play with everything under control."

Barcelona secured their eighth victory in nine La Liga matches by taking control from the start.

Lewandowski and winger Raphinha, in superb form this season, were Barcelona's key players in a match they largely dominated.

The Brazil international had a goal disallowed for offside before setting up Lewandowski for the opener with an inviting free kick, which the striker headed home.

Raphinha burst down the left wing for Barcelona's second, crossing for the veteran Polish forward to knock in.

Lewandowski completed his hat trick with a clinical finish across Antonio Sivera after collecting Eric Garcia's pass.

The 36-year-old striker looks far sharper than last season and has 12 goals in 11 games across all competitions.

"In front of goal, Lewandowski is the best player, for me," Flick told reporters.

"It's amazing to score so many goals over such a period... I'm really happy with him, and you can see he's 100 percent fit. It's perfect at the moment.

"I'm happy for Lewy, but also, his teammates are really supporting him well."

Alaves had goals from Toni Martinez and Santiago Mourino ruled out for offside as they battled well in the second half, but Barcelona held firm.

Atletico denied

Diego Simeone's Atletico were thrashed 4-0 by Benfica on Wednesday but took a first-minute lead in San Sebastian against Real Sociedad.

Former Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez drilled home after Antoine Griezmann's clever backheel into his path.

The Rojiblancos battled hard defensively to keep their advantage, but Sucic looped a long-range effort over Jan Oblak in the 84th minute to secure the home side a point.

Atletico's point moved them to third, level with Villarreal, but they trail leaders Barcelona by seven points, while Real Sociedad sit 15th.

"We scored the goal, the team worked well defensively, and we didn't allow a team that plays well to create much danger," Simeone told DAZN.

"Look at their goal – a great strike – and that's about it. I think a draw was fair."

Sevilla edged a derby clash against Real Betis 1-0, while Girona snatched a late 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Dodi Lukebakio's penalty was enough to pull Sevilla up to 12th, level on points with derby rivals Betis.

The winger converted from the spot in the 50th minute after a handball by Diego Llorente, who was furious with the decision.

"I just ask for respect. We work like mad every week, and there are referees who lie to our faces," said Llorente, claiming the referee said his arm was in a raised position.

Veteran Sevilla winger Jesus Navas, 38, played in his 28th and final Seville derby, becoming the player with the most appearances in the fixture – one more than Betis great Joaquin.

Earlier, Girona snatched a late win over sixth-placed Athletic Bilbao in an entertaining clash.

Cristhian Stuani converted a late penalty to earn three points for last season's surprise package, who are currently 11th after a difficult start this season.