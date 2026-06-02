Robert Lewandowski's future is emerging as one of the summer's most intriguing transfer storylines, with Fenerbahçe among the clubs attempting to lure the veteran striker as he approaches the end of his contract with Barcelona.

The Polish star, who turns 38 in August, is officially a free agent after a below-average 2025-26 season and Fenerbahçe have already opened discussions with his representatives as they explore the possibility of bringing one of Europe's most prolific goalscorers to Istanbul.

While no agreement has been reached, the Turkish giants are closely monitoring developments and are eager to move to the front of the queue after Lewandowski bid farewell to Barcelona, bringing his four-year chapter with the Catalan club to an end.

Barcelona chapter

Lewandowski arrived at Barcelona from Bayern Munich in 2022 in a deal worth around 50 million euros ($58.2 million) and quickly justified the investment.

Over four seasons in Catalonia, he remained one of the club's most reliable attacking weapons, combining elite finishing with the experience and leadership expected from a player who has spent more than a decade among world football's most feared forwards.

Despite his continued productivity, Barcelona ultimately decided against extending his stay under existing financial terms. Reports suggested the club were willing to offer only a short-term extension accompanied by a reduced salary and a diminished role in the squad.

Those conditions reportedly failed to convince Lewandowski's camp, and the two sides ultimately decided to part ways once his contract expires on June 30.

Even in the twilight of his career, the striker continues to deliver goals at a high level, reinforcing the belief among potential suitors that he still has plenty to offer at the top of the game.

Fenerbahçe eye statement signing

For Fenerbahçe, the pursuit represents far more than a routine transfer.

The club view Lewandowski as a marquee acquisition capable of transforming their attack and elevating their profile both domestically and across Europe. Bringing a player of his stature to the Turkish Süper Lig would send a powerful message about the club's ambitions ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Interest in the former Bayern Munich star is not new. Fenerbahçe were linked with Lewandowski in late 2025 and reportedly proposed an 18-month contract, an offer that failed to gain traction as the player sought greater long-term security.

Now, with Lewandowski officially available on a free transfer, the Istanbul club have revived their pursuit and are exploring whether circumstances have shifted in their favor.

Election politics

The race to sign Lewandowski has also become intertwined with Fenerbahçe's presidential election.

Presidential candidate Hakan Safi has reportedly identified the Polish forward as one of the centerpiece targets of his football project, presenting him as part of an ambitious recruitment strategy designed to energize supporters ahead of the vote.

Safi has also been linked with interest in other high-profile forwards, including Serhou Guirassy, as he seeks to showcase a bold vision for the club's future.

The political dimension has increased attention on the Lewandowski saga, adding pressure on decision-makers to deliver a headline-grabbing signing during a crucial period for the club.

Several options remain on the table

Fenerbahçe are unlikely to have a clear run at the striker.

Major League Soccer remains a realistic destination, with Chicago Fire among the clubs most frequently linked to Lewandowski. Head coach Gregg Berhalter has publicly expressed admiration for the veteran forward, fueling speculation that the American club could make a serious push.

Saudi Pro League sides are also expected to enter the conversation, armed with the financial muscle to offer lucrative contracts.

Meanwhile, several European clubs continue to monitor developments, although some earlier interest appears to have cooled as teams weigh the risks and rewards of signing a player approaching his 38th birthday.

Fenerbahçe's pitch centers on three key factors: a leading role on the field, a competitive financial package and the opportunity to play in front of one of football's most passionate fan bases at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

Whether that proves enough remains uncertain.

Career-defining final chapter

Lewandowski has consistently prioritized competing at the highest possible level, a stance that reportedly influenced previous decisions to reject interest from Türkiye.

His next move is expected to be shaped by a combination of sporting ambition, family considerations and long-term career planning.

Should he choose Fenerbahçe, the transfer would rank among the most significant signings in recent Turkish football history. The club would gain an elite finisher capable of delivering immediate results while also providing invaluable mentorship to younger attackers.

For Lewandowski, it would represent a fresh challenge in a fiercely competitive football environment where established stars have often extended their careers and continued scoring at an impressive rate.