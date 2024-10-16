The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) has launched a scathing critique of its Nigerian counterpart following a chaotic turn of events leading up to their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifier in Benghazi.

The match, set for Tuesday was thrown into disarray when the Super Eagles squad opted to boycott the game after their flight was diverted to Al Abraq airport on Sunday.

Stranded about 230 kilometers (143 miles) from their intended destination, the Nigerian delegation faced significant delays at the terminal building before deciding to return home.

They arrived back in Kano by Monday afternoon, leaving the Libyan team in a lurch.

Despite Libya's preparations to fulfill the fixture at the Martyrs Stadium in Benina, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed that the match would not take place.

In a strong statement, the LFF condemned the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) for its refusal to participate, pledging to take "all necessary legal measures" to protect the interests of the Mediterranean Knights.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong defended the squad's decision on social media, emphasizing the importance of respect in football.

"Our goal of doing the best for Nigerian football won’t ever change," he stated on X, expressing hope for a more favorable outcome in next month's AFCON journey.

CAF has initiated an investigation into the incident, citing Nigeria's "disturbing conditions" during the ordeal.

Several outcomes loom, including the possibility of Libya being awarded a 3-0 victory or a rescheduling of the match.

Nigeria are preparing to lodge an official complaint with CAF.

Tensions have been brewing between the two federations, especially after Libya's grievances following their recent qualifier in Nigeria.

Last week, Libyan players endured travel delays after their flight landed far from Uyo, the match venue.

Despite Nigeria securing a narrow 1-0 victory in that match, both sides continue to voice their frustrations over the treatment of players and officials.

The LFF claims they faced "challenging circumstances" leading up to last Friday's fixture, asserting that their plane was rerouted to Port Harcourt instead of Uyo.

The NFF refuted this, stating it was Libya's decision to travel to Port Harcourt, and that they were only informed of the traveling party’s plans at a late hour.

The NFF also alleges that Libya rejected offered transport options and ended up navigating "dense forest and remote jungle roads" to reach Uyo without security escorts.

Adding to the tensions, the Nigerian delegation reported delays leaving Nigeria and suspected that Libya had orchestrated a similar experience for them.

NFF press officer Promise Efoghe described the experience as "horrific and harrowing," emphasizing the players’ concerns for their safety.

In contrast, the LFF explained that Nigeria's flight diversion was not intentional, attributing the incident to standard air traffic protocols and logistical challenges common in African international travel.

However, the NFF voiced their dissatisfaction, revealing that the Nigerian players were locked inside the terminal without food, water, or Wi-Fi, forced to sleep on chairs during their wait.

While Nigeria's experience was exacerbated by Libya's political turmoil, which sees the country divided between rival administrations, it’s worth noting that Sudan successfully hosted Ghana in Benghazi without reported complications.