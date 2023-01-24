With only a few months remaining on Lionel Messi's contract at Paris Saint-Germain, speculation has been rife over the Argentinian's renewal, with some sources claiming he is close to signing a new deal, while Gerard Romero a reliable Spanish reporter has gone against the grain, suggesting the contrary.

The million-dollar question that has everyone's attention: What is the current status of Lionel Messi's situation?

Is it really true that he will be departing Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the campaign?

As is often the case in transfer windows, Gerard Romero came out on Monday with an interesting revelation concerning the World Cup winner.

Following the expiration of his contract with Barcelona in 2021, Messi was unceremoniously ushered out of Camp Nou due to the club's financial struggles and the stringent restrictions imposed by La Liga, leaving little to no chance for a renewal.

Just days after his heart-wrenching exit, Parisians made their presence felt with an impressive financial offer, snatching the jackpot and convincing Messi to agree to a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 club.

Now that his two-year deal is drawing to a close, and despite widespread reports of his extension, a reliable source on all matters Messi-related, Gerard Romero, has dropped a bombshell that has taken many by surprise.

He is boldly disregarding all the buzz that has been swirling and it appears that it's once again Romero against the world, as he stated on Monday that there is absolutely no chance of La Pulga signing an extension with Paris Saint Germain.

Romero has advanced the hypothesis that Messi's World Cup success might have caused a shift in his thinking, with a consequential effect on his future, potentially leading to an exit from PSG this summer.

Maybe after the World Cup, Messi has drastically shifted the trajectory of his career path, possibly indicating that he is veering in a new direction or has achieved his footballing ambitions, giving him a newfound perspective on life.

Rumor has it that there is a strained relationship between Messi and staff at PSG, both on and off the pitch.

There have been swirling rumors about tension in Lionel Messi's relationship with Kylian Mbappe since the latter's contract renewal, which granted him immense power.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that RMC sport, a reliable source in the French media, has been the first to refute Gerard Romero's claims – leaving him seemingly alone in his assertions.

Furthermore, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Lionel Messi is on the brink of signing a new contract with the Paris-based club.

In his tweet, Romano said: "Leo Messi situation has not changed. New meeting will take place soon with Paris Saint-Germain to discuss length of the new contract and then get it signed."

This is in stark contrast to what Romero maintains, as Romano emphatically asserts that PSG have truly secured Messi with a new contract.

Then the looming issue of Messi's former employers, Barcelona, came to the fore, with Romero asserting that even if there was only a slim chance of Messi departing Ligue 1, La Blaugrana would make every effort to bring him back.

Rumors have been going around that the Catalans have been in clandestine contact with La Pulga, and the depth of their bond is far greater than most people could imagine.

Last year, in an interview, Barcelona President Joan Laporta declared his intention to give Lionel Messi a fitting farewell at Camp Nou; and, not surprisingly, the club's transfer issues' wizard Mateu Alemany left the door open for the Argentine's possible return.