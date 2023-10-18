Lionel Messi, the legendary football icon, is poised to clinch his eighth Ballon d'Or, adding another jewel to his already illustrious career.

This news comes hot on the heels of the premature revelation of the 2023 Ballon d'Or winners, both in the male and female categories.

At the age of 36, Messi reached the pinnacle of his unparalleled journey when he orchestrated Argentina's spectacular World Cup victory in Qatar just last year.

His spellbinding performances with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are etched in football history, but it was his triumphant leadership in the national colors of Argentina that wrote a new chapter in his legend.

He embarked on a new adventure with Inter Miami in July, immediately setting Major League Soccer (MLS) ablaze with his trademark brilliance.

Notably, Lionel Messi narrowly missed out on the 2022 Ballon d'Or, with the honor going to Karim Benzema.

However, the grapevine suggests that this time, the Argentine maestro has been discreetly informed of his impending triumph.

The grand ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 30 in Paris, where the iconic Chatelet Theater will bear witness to history.

Meanwhile, the female award is set to shine on Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, celebrating her victory in securing the Women's World Cup with Spain, a dramatic feat achieved by beating England in a gripping final last August.

This Ballon d'Or win is not just another feather in Messi's cap; it symbolizes a historic first – an award winner from outside of Europe.

Furthermore, it propels him three titles ahead of his eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, marking yet another chapter in their enduring rivalry.

Lionel Messi had to fend off fierce competition, notably from Manchester City's prolific striker, Erling Haaland, and his former PSG compatriot, Kylian Mbappe.

However, it is his heroic feats in Qatar that have cast him as the frontrunner in this race.

Erling Haaland's stunning achievement of a treble with Manchester City in the previous season, boasting an astonishing 52 goals in 53 games, solidifies his position as a formidable contender.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe left an indelible mark with a memorable World Cup final, bagging a scintillating hat trick against Messi's Argentina, despite an underwhelming campaign for PSG.

Yet, amid all these accolades and honors, Messi remains characteristically humble, underscoring his focus on the collective achievements of his teams.

He once expressed, shortly after his move to Inter Miami: "I have said it many times, the Ballon d'Or is very important due to the recognition at the individual level, but I never gave it importance. The most important thing for me was always the awards at the group level. I was lucky to have achieved everything in my career, and after the World Cup, I'm thinking about that award much less, my biggest award was that, and I am disguising my moment. If it arrives, good, and if not, nothing happens. I was lucky to achieve all my goals in my career, and now I have new goals with this club."