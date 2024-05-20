British auction house Bonhams announced on Friday that the napkin bearing Lionel Messi's signature for his first Barcelona contract in 2000 was sold for a whopping 760,000 pounds ($965,630).

Initially projected to fetch between 300,000 and 500,000 pounds, the online auction, which ran from May 8 to May 17, exceeded all expectations.

"The napkin changed the fortunes of both the club and Messi himself, who went on to become one of the greatest players of all time," Bonhams said.

The piece of football memorabilia had been carefully preserved in a safe by Horacio Gaggioli, Messi's representative at the time.

The napkin bears not only Messi's signature but also those of Carles Rexach, then Barcelona's technical secretary, and Josep Maria Minguella, the talent scout credited with discovering the player.

The napkin, which was signed during a lunch at La Reial Societat de Tennis Pompeia in Montjuic, holds a written commitment by Rexach.

"In Barcelona, on December 14, 2000, and in the presence of Messrs. Minguella and Horacio, Carles Rexach, FC Barcelona's sporting director, hereby agrees, under his responsibility and regardless of any dissenting opinions, to sign the player Lionel Messi, provided that we keep to the amounts agreed upon," it is written on the napkin.

Messi, who has since won multiple major titles, including the Champions League and the World Cup, was only 13 when he joined the Barcelona academy from his local Argentinian club Newell's Old Boys in 2000.

The world champion left Barca in 2021 for Paris Saint-Germain, before moving to Inter Miami last year.