Two Brazilian clubs have expressed condolences following the sudden death of the father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Fluminense posted on social media Thursday that it’s deeply sorry for the death of José Agostinho Becker.

Alisson’s brother, Muriel, is a goalkeeper at Fluminense.

Internacional, where both Alisson and Muriel played, also offered condolences.

Brazilian media reported that 57-year-old José Agostinho Becker had drowned after going for a swim on his property in the city of Lavras do Sul, in the south of the country.

Local police confirmed the body of a man was found on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old Alisson played at Internacional between 2013 and 2016 before he joined Roma. He left Roma after two seasons to join Liverpool.

Alisson, who started for his national team in the 2018 World Cup, won the Champions League and the latest edition of the Premier League with Liverpool.