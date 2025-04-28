Fireworks, flares and deafening anthems filled Anfield as Liverpool clinched a record-equaling 20th English Premier League title with a thumping 5-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday, delivering a fairytale ending to Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

The result confirmed what had long seemed inevitable. Liverpool, after leading the table for 206 days, matched Manchester United's record haul of league championships – and this time, they did it with their fans at their side.

Slot, drenched in champagne by his jubilant players, stood in the center circle after the final whistle, grinning as he led supporters in a spontaneous tribute to his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp.

"Everyone was sitting on the bus saying there is no way we are going to lose this game," Slot said, savoring the moment.

The party had started long before kickoff. Red smoke filled the streets outside Anfield as thousands of fans, draped in Liverpool scarves and waving banners of club icons, gathered hours early.

Despite a shock early goal from Tottenham's Dominic Solanke, Liverpool roared back with a fury.

Goals from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, and Cody Gakpo sent the Reds into halftime with a commanding 3-1 lead. Mohamed Salah and a Destiny Udogie own-goal sealed the rout after the break.

Salah, Liverpool’s talisman, celebrated by snapping a selfie with roaring fans after scoring his 33rd goal across all competitions this season.

"This is way better, 100%," Salah said, contrasting this title celebration with Liverpool's 2020 triumph, which occurred behind closed doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It feels more special with the fans."

Slot’s achievement is historic in many ways. He became the first Dutch coach to win the Premier League, succeeding where greats like Louis van Gaal and Guus Hiddink fell short. Only four other managers – Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Manuel Pellegrini and Antonio Conte – have won the title in their debut Premier League seasons.

"It's a big job, and the manager did it in his own way," captain Virgil van Dijk said. "He definitely deserves a lot of credit."

Slot, hired from Feyenoord last year, paid tribute to Liverpool’s ownership group for taking a chance on him. "Maybe now everyone says it makes complete sense," he said, "but when they signed me, maybe not everyone was convinced. It shows what a special club this is."

Even Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, whose side Slot dethroned, offered warm congratulations on a "well-deserved" title.

Elsewhere in England

At Bournemouth, Rasmus Hojlund spared Manchester United from yet another league loss. His injury-time goal salvaged a 1-1 draw after Antoine Semenyo's first-half strike put Bournemouth ahead.

The hosts missed chances to extend their lead, hitting the post and forcing key saves from Andre Onana, before Evanilson’s red card in the 70th minute swung momentum to United. Hojlund’s last-gasp finish, his ninth goal of the season, lifted United into 14th place in the standings.

Meanwhile, Manchester City kept their hopes of silverware alive, reaching the FA Cup final for the third straight year. Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol scored in either half at Wembley to dispatch Nottingham Forest 2-0. City will face Crystal Palace for the trophy on May 17.