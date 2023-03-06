Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah each netted a brace as Liverpool emphatically banished the disappointment of a trying campaign, ruthlessly thrashing Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's men set a new record margin of victory in the clash between English football's two most successful clubs.

"It was one of the best performances for a long, long time. Everybody saw what the boys could be," said Klopp.

"The second half couldn't start better. From that moment on, we were flying, and it was tough to play against us."

Just a second defeat in 23 games in all competitions realistically ends United's hopes of a first league title in a decade as they remain 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal in third.

But there could be even more lasting damage from a record-equaling defeat for the club in a competitive game and the heaviest since 1931.

"The result is quite obvious. It is unprofessional," said United manager Erik ten Hag.

"There are many things that make me angry. To concede so easily the goals is one."

Liverpool is close to within three points of fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand on Spurs.

Klopp's side won the two league meetings between the teams by an aggregate score of 9-0 last season, but the tables had seemingly turned this season.

A 2-1 win over the Reds in August gave Erik ten Hag his first win as United boss, and his team started the day 10 points clear of Liverpool.

Liverpool has looked like a shadow of the side that came close to an unprecedented quadruple of trophies last season.

But either side of a 5-2 humiliation on home soil by Real Madrid, they have returned in the race for a place in the Champions League next season thanks to a run of 13 points from a possible 15 in the Premier League.

"Everybody has to feel us. Everybody has to know we are still around," added Klopp. "That's what we have to be from now on."

United crumble

Ten Hag told his players to embrace the hostile environment of Anfield, where United has not won since 2016.

But they crumbled after Gakpo opened the floodgates two minutes before half-time.

Andy Robertson sliced open the United defense to play in the Dutch international, who cut inside and fired low into the far corner.

Ten Hag's men were blown away in the second period as Liverpool's new-look front three finally clicked.

Nunez punished sloppy United defending as the Uruguayan stooped to head in Harvey Elliott's cross.

Moments later, Gakpo scored his second with a delightful dink over David de Gea at the end of a lightning Liverpool counter-attack.

It could have been even worse for United as Robertson, and Ibrahima Konate saw efforts fly inches wide.

Salah got the goal his performance deserved as he crashed in Nunez's through ball off the underside of the bar.

Nunez then headed in his second as he was left completely unmarked from Jordan Henderson's cross.

Salah became Liverpool's all-time Premier League goalscorer with 129 with a simple tap-in after more shambolic United defending.

"It's extraordinary, I can't lie," said Salah. "This record has been in my mind since I came here. After my first season, I was always chasing the record."

Roberto Firmino will move on at the end of the season, and it was revealed this week.

But the Brazilian came off the bench to have the final say as he slotted a remarkable seventh two minutes from time.