Premier League runner-up Liverpool has signed Benfica's Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez for an initial 75 million euros ($78.58 million), the Portuguese club confirmed Monday.

The transfer could eventually rise to 100 million euros, Benfica said in a statement, eclipsing Liverpool's club-record 91 million euros to Southampton for Dutch center back Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

Nunez scored 26 goals in 28 league appearances last season in Portugal.

The 22-year-old, who was left out of Uruguay's squad for Saturday's 5-0 friendly victory over Panama, was expected to begin a medical Monday which could take two days to complete.

Personal terms are not anticipated to be a problem, with the player having expressed his desire to play for Reds manager Jurgen Klopp despite interest from Manchester United.

Nunez is set to sign a reported six-year contract with Premier League and Champions League runner-up Liverpool, who has been in talks with Benfica for several weeks.

He netted in both legs of Benfica's Champions League quarterfinal defeat against Liverpool in April, earning praise from Klopp.

Nunez is likely to arrive at Anfield as a direct replacement for Sadio Mane after Bayern Munich stepped up its pursuit of the Senegalese forward.

Liverpool has rejected two offers from the Bundesliga champions and is holding out for a fee in excess of 46 million euros for Mane, who has one year left on his contract.