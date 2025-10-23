Liverpool roared back to form in emphatic style, crushing Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich also cruised to comfortable victories, while 15-time record holder Real Madrid extended its flawless start to the campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over struggling Juventus.

“I don’t know if it’s a statement, but it’s a win and something to build on,” Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk told TNT Sports. “I’ve been in this business for a while – it’s not relief, but it’s important. Losing games hurts, but we have to deal with it, stay united and keep working.”

“We don’t get caught up in the negativity,” he added. “The only way forward is to focus on what’s ahead.”

Liverpool arrived in Germany under pressure after a miserable run that included Sunday’s home defeat to Manchester United and an earlier Champions League loss at Galatasaray.

Wednesday’s rout, however, suggested Jurgen Klopp’s side may be turning a corner.

Frankfurt had beaten Galatasaray 5-1 and also lost by that score line at Atletico Madrid.

Rasmus Kristensen gave the home side the lead in the 26th minute, but Liverpool leveled nine minutes later through former Frankfurt player Hugo Ekitike, who outsprinted three of his former teammates before firing a low effort under Michael Zetterer.

Ekitike didn’t celebrate but raised his hands in an apologetic gesture.

Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate headed in corners within five minutes of each other to give Liverpool a comfortable halftime lead.

Florian Wirtz provided his first Champions League assist in the 66th, setting up Cody Gakpo for a tap-in, and he did it again four minutes later for a low drive from Dominik Szoboszlai from 30 meters out.

Jude Bellingham scored his first Champions League goal of the season to break the deadlock in the 57th minute.

Most of the credit went to Vinicius Junior, who twisted and turned on the left before seeing an angled drive come off the inside of the far post. Bellingham was quickest to react and tapped it home.

Madrid joined four other clubs – including Bayern – level at the top of the league table with a maximum nine points.

Juventus drew its previous two matches in Europe and hasn’t won since Sept. 13.

Three teenagers scored for Chelsea to help the Premier League team overwhelm 10-man Ajax 5-1 at Stamford Bridge.

A chaotic first half saw five goals, a red card and three penalties – all converted.

After Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor was sent off in the 15th minute for an awful challenge on Facundo Buonanotte, 19-year-old Marc Guiu and Moises Caicedo put Chelsea two up. Wout Weghorst pulled one back from the spot for Ajax.

But Enzo Fernandez and 18-year-old Estevao netted spot kicks of their own to put Chelsea firmly in control at the break. Estevao became Chelsea’s youngest goalscorer in the Champions League – shortly after Guiu had broken the record.

Nineteen-year-old Tyrique George extended Chelsea’s advantage shortly after replacing Guiu at halftime.

In Munich, 17-year-old Lennart Karl became Bayern’s youngest Champions League goalscorer in style, setting the German team on its way to a 4-0 win over Club Brugge. Harry Kane, Luis Diaz and Nicolas Jackson also scored for Bayern.

Substitute Roberto Navarro had an immediate and stunning impact as he helped Athletic Bilbao to its first points in this season’s Champions League with a 3-1 comeback victory over Qarabag.

Navarro was brought on in the 65th minute, with the score 1-1, and gave the hosts the lead five minutes later with a delightful curled finish into the far corner.

Qarabag, which was surprisingly perfect going into the encounter, had taken the lead after just 49 seconds through Leandro Andrade.

But Gorka Guruzeta leveled shortly before halftime and added another with full time looming to secure Bilbao’s win.

Victor Osimhen scored twice to help Galatasaray to a 3-1 win over Bodo/Glimt, while Sporting Lisbon fought back to beat 10-man Marseille 2-1.

Tottenham was held to a 0-0 draw at Monaco, and Atalanta drew 0-0 with Slavia Prague.