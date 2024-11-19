Orkun Kökçü’s standout performances have caught the attention of one of England’s footballing powerhouses, with Premier League giants Liverpool reportedly preparing a move for the talented Turkish midfielder.

The Feyenoord star, who was named Dutch Footballer of the Year in the 2022-23 season and played a pivotal role in securing the Eredivisie title for the club, moved to Benfica last summer.

His growth continued in Portugal, where his performances alongside national team teammate Kerem Aktürkoğlu have turned heads across Europe, including in the English Premier League.

According to Liverpool Echo, Kökçü has been on the radar of top Premier League clubs, and now, Liverpool are said to be stepping up their interest.

Kökçü’s release clause at Benfica is reported to be 150 million euros ($158.3 million), but Liverpool is said to aim for a deal at a more affordable price.

Benfica, on the other hand, is prepared to entertain offers starting at 80 million euros, which would make Kökçü the most expensive Turkish player in history should the deal go through.

So far this season, Kökçü has played 15 official matches for Benfica, contributing four goals and three assists.

His contract runs until 2028, making him one of the most coveted young talents in Europe.

In an interview with TRT Sport, Kökçü opened up about his transfer journey, notably revealing why a move to Beşiktaş never materialized.

"At one point, my move to Beşiktaş was on the cards. I was with Feyenoord’s U19 team at the time, and they promised me a spot in the first team. But when the preseason started, they didn’t keep their word. I was frustrated, called my father, and told him I wanted to leave. At that time, my father knew Erdal Torunoğulları, and we pushed for the move. Feyenoord didn’t want to let me go, but in the end, they agreed. However, Beşiktaş didn’t meet my release clause of $1 million, so the move didn’t happen," he said.

Reflecting on his time at Feyenoord under former coach Arne Slot, Kökçü added, "When Arne Slot came, I had a breakout season. We reached the Conference League final, but unfortunately, we lost. Despite that, I think my performance was really good. That summer, I was looking for a transfer, and some top clubs in England were interested. We had serious talks, but it didn’t go through. The next season, Arne made me captain, which boosted my performance even more."

Kökçü’s efforts were recognized when he was named "Dutch Footballer of the Year" after Feyenoord secured the league title.

But his focus shifted to Benfica after receiving serious interest from top European clubs.

"When I realized Benfica was genuinely interested, my family and I discussed the move. I felt that I could play regularly at Benfica and continue developing my game, rather than stay at a Premier League club and sit on the bench," he said.

On his time with Robin van Persie, Kökçü said, "I had the chance to play with Robin van Persie for a season. He had played for Arsenal, Manchester United and Fenerbahçe, and he loved mentoring young players. He always told me to play vertically, which really helped me."

Despite his success, Kökçü expressed some frustration with how his accomplishments were perceived in his home country.

"I’ve achieved a lot at a young age, but the Netherlands gets a lot of praise, while Türkiye often overlooks the strength of the Dutch league. Matches like Beşiktaş-Ajax or Fenerbahçe-AZ Alkmaar are great showcases. I’ve always tried to represent my country well, but I haven’t received the recognition I thought I would. It’s left me feeling a bit bitter. I want to succeed on my own without needing anyone’s validation. In Holland, I felt like I was valued more," he said.