Liverpool were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Leeds United on New Year’s Day, a result that dented Arne Slot’s side in the Premier League title race.

The reigning champions remain fourth with 33 points from 19 matches, now 12 behind leaders Arsenal.

Leeds sit 16th with 21 points, seven clear of the relegation zone.

Leeds thought they had snatched a late winner in the 81st minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin rounded Alisson Becker and chipped home from Noah Okafor’s pass, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The stalemate ended Calvert-Lewin’s scoring run of six consecutive matches.

Liverpool lacked urgency against a disciplined Leeds defense and squandered several chances. The best fell to Hugo Ekitike, who headed wide at the far post from Jeremie Frimpong’s cross.

Captain Virgil van Dijk also missed an opportunity in the second half, heading a corner kick wide.

Alisson nearly gifted Leeds a goal with a poor clearance, miscuing the ball straight to captain Ethan Ampadu. The Welsh midfielder struck first time, but Alisson recovered to make the save.

Many fans had already left by the final whistle, with boos ringing out from those still inside the stadium, while Leeds celebrated a valuable point.

“A good battle, and they’re a great side,” Leeds defender James Justin told Sky Sports. “They haven’t been at their best this season, but you know the quality they have.

“Today, we did a good job collectively, so a pat on the back for us. We worked on different shapes and players in the days leading up to the game, and today we chose the right tactic.”