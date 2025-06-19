Liverpool’s newest speedster, Jeremie Frimpong, is making waves long before his first Premier League appearance – this time not on the pitch, but in the plush corners of Bodrum’s summer nightlife.

The 24-year-old Dutchman, fresh off a 35 million euro ($40.1 million) move from Bayer Leverkusen, made headlines with a night of opulence at a famed Greek restaurant in Yalıkavak.

According to local reports, Frimpong and eight friends racked up a jaw-dropping TL 600,000 tab (about $17,000) during a flamboyant evening of dancing, plate-smashing, and premium indulgence that ended in the early hours of June 18.

The high-energy defender, clocked as one of the Bundesliga’s fastest players last season at 36.34 km/h, was seen fully immersed in the festive rituals of sirtaki and traditional Greek customs, guided by restaurant owner Mehmet Uğur Deveci.

Diners watched with delight as Frimpong stole the spotlight – this time in sandals, not studs.

Frimpong’s taste for flair mirrors his rise in football.

A key figure in Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double under Xabi Alonso, he earned his Liverpool contract with a blistering 14 goals and 12 assists across 47 matches last season.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold now at Real Madrid, Frimpong’s arrival at Anfield fills a tactical void.

He signed a five-year deal reportedly worth 100,000 pounds ($134,384) per week, bringing versatility and verticality to Arne Slot’s evolving side.

Though his Yalıkavak receipt sparked a flurry of headlines in Turkish media, it’s a drop in the Aegean compared to his new salary.

One-sixth of his weekly Leverkusen wage, the splurge underscores both his deep pockets and zest for life.

Frimpong, however, isn’t just chasing sunsets. Sources say he plans to tour other exclusive Bodrum venues, further solidifying his place in the region’s high-society circuit.

With crystal-clear bays by day and luxury nightlife by night, Bodrum has become a second pitch for football’s elite – Frimpong now among them.

His off-field charisma complements his seamless integration into Liverpool's squad, aided by fellow Dutchmen Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, and Ryan Gravenberch.

Having come up through Manchester City’s academy, Frimpong’s command of English and familiarity with Premier League pace make him a tailor-made fit for Slot’s tactical blueprint, especially with Mohamed Salah likely to miss January due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Former Reds winger Ryan Babel lauded the move, pointing to Frimpong’s blend of defense and drive, a perfect match for Liverpool’s post-Klopp identity.