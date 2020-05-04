Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius' two-year loan spell at Beşiktaş has come to a premature end.
Karius was replaced as Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper by Alisson Becker following a forgettable display in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid.
The 26-year-old keeper went to play in Turkey but had a turbulent time with Beşiktaş, reportedly filing a complaint to FIFA about unpaid wages.
Writing on Instagram about the early termination of his contract, Karius said Beşiktaş “refused my suggestion to help by taking a pay cut” during the pandemic.
“It’s important to me that you know I really enjoyed playing for this club a lot," he said.
Karius cannot play for Liverpool this season if and when the English season restarts.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.