Liverpool paid the price for resting key players, suffering a humbling 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the League Cup on Wednesday – another blow in what has become a nightmare stretch for the struggling English champions.

Ismaila Sarr struck twice in the first half at Anfield before Yeremy Pino sealed the rout, handing Liverpool its sixth loss in seven matches across all competitions.

Elsewhere, Premier League leader Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea all booked their spots in the quarterfinals, while defending champion Newcastle beat Tottenham 2-0.

For Liverpool, the misery deepens. Having lost four straight in their faltering title defense, Arne Slot’s men are now out of one domestic cup – a grim reality for a club that spent $570 million in the summer only to stumble out of the gates this season.

The latest loss can at least be explained by Slot resting most of his top players – including Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak – and not even naming them to the bench.

A team filled mostly with youngsters was cut apart by Sarr, who scored in the 41st and 45th minutes to add to his goals for Palace in victories over Liverpool in the Community Shield – via a penalty shootout – and the Premier League earlier this season.

Amara Nallo, an 18-year-old defender, came on as a 67th-minute substitute for Liverpool and was sent off 12 minutes later for committing a foul as the last defender. In his only other appearance for the Reds – in the Champions League in January – Nallo was also red-carded four minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Pino scored Palace’s third goal in the 88th.

“It might increase a little bit, but not so much, because the pressure was already very high,” Slot said. His team’s next three games are against Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City starting Saturday.

“Everyone can have their opinion about it,” he added about his team selection. “But with the squad we have – maybe 15 or 16 first-team players available – this is the choice I’ve made.”

Max Dowman became Arsenal’s youngest-ever starter, at 15 years, 302 days, in the team’s 2-0 win over Brighton.

The league leaders also fielded a weakened team, but that didn’t affect them, with Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka – who replaced Dowman – scoring the goals.

Manchester City came from behind to beat second-tier Swansea 3-1, with Jeremy Doku, Omar Marmoush and the impressive Rayan Cherki finding the net.

Prolific City striker Erling Haaland was rested completely, not even making the bench.

Chelsea held on to beat Wolverhampton 4-3 in a wild match at Molineux, which featured a fifth red card of the season for Enzo Maresca’s ill-disciplined side.

Chelsea went 3-0 up by halftime thanks to goals from Andrey Santos, Tyrique George and Estevao, only for Wolves to reply through Tolu Arokodare and David Moller Wolfe.

Liam Delap, making his comeback from injury, was sent off in the 86th minute after receiving two yellow cards before Jamie Gittens made it 4-2. Wolfe scored again for Wolves – the Premier League’s last-place team – in stoppage time.

Newcastle’s first goal against Tottenham – a header from Fabian Schar at a corner – was contentious, with the set piece swung in just as Spurs defender Djed Spence got to his feet after putting his boot back on.

Tottenham’s protests to the referee were ignored, and Nick Woltemade added a second by heading in a cross ahead of goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who missed his attempted punch clear.

Quarterfinal draw:

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

Cardiff vs. Chelsea

Manchester City vs. Brentford

Newcastle vs. Fulham