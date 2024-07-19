Hugo Lloris, former captain of France, condemned the racist chants by Argentinian players following their Copa America victory, stating that their euphoria cannot excuse the "attack on French people" embodied in their song.

A video posted by Argentina international Enzo Fernandez on Instagram after his team beat Colombia 1-0 in Sunday's final featured a song sung by some members of the Argentina squad about France's players of African descent.

FIFA is investigating the video after the French Football Federation (FFF) called it "racist and discriminatory." Chelsea, the Premier League club Fernandez plays for, has also started an internal disciplinary procedure over the matter.

Fernandez later apologized for the video, saying he got caught up in the euphoria of the celebrations and that the song does not reflect his beliefs or character, as he stands against discrimination.

"It doesn't matter if you are in a moment of euphoria because you have won an important trophy," Lloris told the BBC on Thursday. "It demands even more responsibility when you are a winner."

"We all stand against discrimination and racism. I just think and hope it is a mistake. We all make mistakes sometimes and hopefully they will learn from it."

Argentina's Vice President Victoria Villarruel defended Fernandez and the team, while the country's undersecretary for sports, Julio Garro, was removed from his position for suggesting that captain Lionel Messi apologize for the chants.

Lloris, who is France's most-capped player and their 2018 World Cup-winning captain, said Argentina deserved credit for what they have achieved in the sport in recent years, having become "the face of football in the world."

"You (Argentinian players) are an example for others, especially the kids. It was a proper attack on the French people, especially for the French people who have African origin and family," he said.