The 2026 FIFA World Cup has turned football’s biggest stage into its most demanding logistical test yet, with 48 teams spread across Canada, Mexico and the United States navigating long distances, shifting climates and four time zones in pursuit of glory.

Unlike compact tournaments of the past, the expanded format has forced squads into constant movement, with FIFA assigning regional clusters to reduce travel strain. Still, for many teams, recovery time, flight schedules and environmental changes are proving as decisive as tactics on the pitch.

Türkiye feel the strain in the north

Türkiye head coach Vincenzo Montella pointed to the realities of the format after his side’s 2-0 opening loss to Australia in Vancouver.

With the squad based in Arizona, roughly 1,200 miles from their opening venue, Montella highlighted the toll of overnight travel and limited recovery time.

After the match, he noted the team would return to base in the early hours before restarting preparations, stressing that adaptation was essential in a tournament defined by scale rather than convenience. His message was blunt: conditions cannot be changed, only managed.

Czechia caught in constant motion

Czech Republic have faced one of the most demanding travel schedules, operating out of a Dallas-area base while crossing borders repeatedly for group-stage matches.

Their itinerary has included trips to Guadalajara, a return to Texas, a planned stop in Atlanta and another journey back to Mexico. The physical and mental strain has been immediate.

Coach Miroslav Koubek said the setup was far from ideal after a 2-1 loss to South Korea, but acknowledged teams must accept the structure and focus on results rather than conditions.

Newcomers face the longest miles

Debutants Curacao are among the most heavily burdened, expected to cover about 5,300 miles round trips while moving between a Florida base and matches in Houston, Kansas City and Philadelphia.

Bosnia and Herzegovina face a similar challenge, with an estimated 5,200 miles of travel from a Utah base across venues in Toronto, Los Angeles and Seattle.

The spread highlights the scale of a tournament stretching across North America’s vast geography, from the Pacific Northwest to the Gulf of Mexico and from Canada’s largest cities to central Mexico.

Hosts gain partial advantage

Even host nations are not fully insulated from the strain.

Canada have already logged long domestic flights, including a roughly five-hour journey between Toronto and Vancouver.

United States teams are also covering significant ground between training bases in California and matches on both coasts, though within a more predictable rotation.

Mexico hold a relative edge, with domestic travel kept under about 600 miles across venues.

Contenders on uneven footing

Among favorites, fixture placement is shaping expectations as much as form.

England face one of the most demanding schedules, based in Kansas City while rotating between Dallas, Boston and New York.

Spain are also on the move, traveling from an Atlanta base to matches in Mexico.

Meanwhile, finalists from the last edition benefit from tighter setups. Argentina are based in Kansas City, while France operate out of Boston, limiting disruption compared with many rivals.

Climate adds another layer

Distance is only part of the challenge. Heat, humidity and altitude are shaping performance across venues.

South Korea have remained within Mexico for their group stage but must adjust to altitude in cities such as Mexico City and Guadalajara. Coach Hong Myung-bo said preparations helped, though fatigue still surfaced late in matches.

In the United States, heat and humidity in cities such as Houston, Dallas and Miami have already drawn criticism. Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior pointed to dry pitches and heavy conditions after a match in New Jersey, saying players must adapt to a rhythm disrupted by weather.

FIFA has long anticipated the logistical burden of staging a 48-team World Cup across three countries, grouping teams geographically where possible. But the sheer scale means travel, recovery and adaptation are now central to performance.

Earlier editions offered mixed lessons. Qatar’s compact format removed travel stress entirely, while Russia and Brazil still required long internal journeys. The 2026 edition pushes that challenge further than ever before.