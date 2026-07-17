The FIFA World Cup trophy will arrive at the 2026 final in signature style after Louis Vuitton unveiled the bespoke trunk that will carry football's most coveted prize to New York New Jersey Stadium, continuing a partnership that has become one of the tournament's defining ceremonial traditions.

The French luxury fashion house has once again been entrusted with designing and crafting the custom case that will transport and present the iconic 18-carat gold FIFA World Cup Trophy before the championship match on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

It marks the fifth consecutive men's World Cup for which Louis Vuitton has created the official Trophy Trunk, following editions in South Africa in 2010, Brazil in 2014, Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022.

Handcrafted by master artisans at Louis Vuitton's historic workshops in Asnières-sur-Seine, near Paris, the trunk blends the brand's traditional craftsmanship with one of the world's most recognizable sporting symbols.

The exterior is wrapped in Louis Vuitton's signature Monogram canvas and finished with leather trim, gold-plated brass hardware and reinforced corner protectors. Dominating the front panels is a hand-painted golden "V," representing both "Victory" and "Vuitton," while mirroring the gleaming finish of the World Cup trophy itself.

Inside, the trunk is lined with soft beige leather and features a commemorative Louis Vuitton-FIFA partnership patch. The interior is custom-built to securely protect the trophy throughout its journey while also serving as its presentation case during the tournament's closing ceremony.

The original FIFA World Cup Trophy, designed by Italian sculptor Silvio Gazzaniga, stands 36.8 centimeters (14.5 inches) tall, weighs about 6.175 kilograms (13.6 pounds) and has been awarded since 1974, replacing the Jules Rimet Trophy. Unlike previous trophies, the original remains FIFA's permanent property and is kept at the FIFA Museum in Zurich between tournaments. Winning teams receive a gold-plated replica rather than the original.

Before the trophy is presented to the 2026 champions, it will make its ceremonial entrance inside the Louis Vuitton trunk, carried onto the field by the brand's ambassadors alongside a FIFA legend.

"For over a decade, Louis Vuitton and FIFA have shared an unwavering commitment to excellence, bound by a shared belief in sport's power to inspire and bring people together," Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to continue this partnership for the FIFA World Cup 2026. At its heart stands the world's most coveted trophy, a symbol of dedication, collective ambition and the ultimate celebration of victory."

FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai also praised the collaboration, saying the Trophy Trunk reflects the prestige, heritage and global appeal of the World Cup while celebrating craftsmanship and football excellence.

The partnership illustrates the growing relationship between elite sports and luxury brands. Tiffany & Co. has crafted the Vince Lombardi Trophy awarded to Super Bowl champions since the inaugural game in 1967, while Louis Vuitton has expanded its presence across global sports by producing bespoke trophy trunks for Formula 1, the Australian Open, the Rugby World Cup, the America's Cup and several other premier events.

To commemorate the 2026 World Cup, Louis Vuitton is also releasing a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by the Trophy Trunk, including luxury watch cases and a travel trunk that echo the design of the official presentation case.