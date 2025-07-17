Lucas Vazquez has announced he is leaving Real Madrid, bringing an end to a remarkable 10-season spell with the Spanish giants.

The 34-year-old right-sided veteran, who joined the club’s academy at age 16, spent nearly his entire professional career in Madrid.

After a brief loan to Espanyol, Vazquez made his first-team debut in September 2015 and went on to make 402 appearances, collecting 23 trophies – including five UEFA Champions League titles and four La Liga crowns.

His final appearance came earlier this month as a substitute in Real Madrid’s 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final.

On Wednesday, he confirmed his departure from the club.

“Dear Madridistas, it’s been nearly two decades since I arrived at Valdebebas as a 16-year-old full of dreams and excitement to wear this shirt,” he said in a post on Instagram.

“Every step along the way has been a gift, and over time, Madrid became my home. We’ve lived unforgettable nights together, celebrated 23 titles and created memories that will stay with me forever.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to the president, the board, the staff, my coaches, my teammates and, above all, the fans. You pushed me to always give that little bit more.

“Today, after more than 400 matches, it’s time to say goodbye to the club of my life. But I leave with peace of mind knowing I gave it my all.”

Real Madrid said a farewell ceremony will be held for Vazquez on July 17.

Club President Florentino Perez said: “Lucas Vazquez represents in an exemplary way the values of Real Madrid, which has made him one of the most loved players by our fans.

“The figure of Lucas Vazquez symbolizes the hard work, perseverance, humility and winning spirit that are essential for success in this shirt.

“He is a player who has the affection and recognition of all Madridistas. Real Madrid is and always will be his home.”