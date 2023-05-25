Portuguese football legend Luis Figo Thursday expressed his anticipation for the upcoming UEFA Champions League final, set to take place in Istanbul.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Figo emphasized the passionate football culture in Istanbul and predicted an electrifying atmosphere for the highly anticipated Champions League final scheduled for June 10.

Figo recalled the unforgettable history of previous finals and acknowledged the intense competition between Manchester City and Inter, both vying for the prestigious title of the world's best football team.

Drawing a parallel with the iconic final between Milan and Liverpool in Istanbul, Figo expressed his excitement for this year's clash, igniting the anticipation of fans worldwide.

As a former player for Inter during his football career, Figo revealed his allegiance to the Italian side in the Champions League final.

While acknowledging Manchester City's status as favorites, he anticipated a fiercely contested and thrilling match between the two teams.

Figo's support for Inter stemmed from his personal connection to the club, and he expressed his hopes for their success on the grand stage.

Turning his attention to Fenerbahçe Coach Jorge Jesus, Figo commended Jesus for his exceptional performance in his first year in Türkiye.

Expressing their close friendship, Figo lauded Jesus as a highly successful coach and praised his achievements at Fenerbahçe.

However, he acknowledged the challenging position of Fenerbahçe in the Süper Lig, emphasizing the point gap and the difficulties they face in securing the championship.

Nevertheless, Figo highlighted the positive impact of Jesus's presence at the club, recognizing him as a remarkable manager.

Reflecting on the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosted by Qatar, Figo regarded it as a splendid event.

Considering FIFA President Gianni Infantino's claim that it was the best World Cup in history, Figo acknowledged the sentiment but emphasized that opinions may vary.

Referring to his personal experience of attending the tournament, Figo described the World Cup as a celebration of football, leaving lasting memories for both, players and fans.

Acknowledging the success of the event, he also underscored the importance of respecting diverse perspectives.

Addressing the transfer of compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr team, Figo recognized such decisions are entirely personal and respected each player's choice.

He emphasized that as players approach the end of their careers, venturing into new countries, cultures, and football levels becomes a personal decision shaped by individual aspirations.

Finally, Figo concluded by expressing his gratitude for having had the privilege of playing for both Real Madrid and Barcelona, two of the world's most prestigious clubs.

Recognizing their global stature and immense fanbases, Figo considered himself fortunate to have experienced the rich histories of these football powerhouses.