Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is set for an MRI after injuring his left hamstring Thursday night, coach JJ Redick said following a lopsided loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Redick said Doncic first felt discomfort in the first half of the 139-97 defeat and was treated at halftime before being cleared to return.

“He got checked out, received treatment and was cleared,” Redick said.

Doncic briefly reentered the game but exited for good late in the third quarter. On his final possession, he spun past Jalen Williams and attempted to rise for a shot before suddenly pulling up without contact. He dropped to the floor in visible pain and did not return, leaving with 7:39 remaining.

“Those things happen,” Redick said.

Williams, a 2025 All-Star who has missed significant time this season with a right hamstring strain, expressed sympathy for Doncic.

“It’s very, like, spooky in a way to see it happen to him, and I’m the one guarding him,” Williams said.

Williams could have stolen the ball after Doncic let it go but chose not to take advantage.

“I tried to let it go out of bounds and give them time to figure it out,” Williams said. “That injury sucks, so I wish him a speedy recovery. Hope it’s not anything serious.”

Doncic had scored at least 40 points in five of his previous seven games. He finished with 12 points on 3-for-10 shooting against Oklahoma City’s defense.

The Lakers trailed 90-58 when Doncic was injured, making a bad night worse.

“It’s something you never want to see as a teammate,” Lakers forward Jake LaRavia said. “Especially in a game like this, it was tough to see him go down. All the prayers for him, but you never want to see that.”

Lakers guard Austin Reaves injured his back during the game but continued to play. He sat out the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.

“He was in a weird position, stretching for a loose ball,” Redick said. “He felt something intercostal, somewhere in his back, between the ribs. He was able to play through it. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

The Lakers will host a rematch against the Thunder on April 7.