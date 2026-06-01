French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence that erupted across France following Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League victory, insisting that a night meant to celebrate one of the country's greatest football achievements was tarnished by unrest, injuries and widespread disorder.

Speaking Sunday at the Elysee Palace as he welcomed PSG's players and staff after their dramatic European triumph, Macron praised the club's accomplishment but delivered a sharp rebuke to those responsible for the disturbances that unfolded in Paris and dozens of other cities.

"Unfortunately, we witnessed unacceptable scenes of violence in Paris and other cities for much of last night," Macron said. "That is not football. That is not sport. That is not what we love."

The French president pledged that authorities would show no leniency toward those involved.

"We do not want to see this anymore. Enough is enough. It's over," he said, promising that those responsible would be identified and punished.

Macron also thanked Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, Paris police officials and emergency personnel who responded to the unrest, praising security forces for their efforts to contain the violence.

PSG had given France another footballing milestone less than 24 hours earlier, defeating Arsenal 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a tense Champions League final in Budapest ended level after extra time. The victory secured PSG's second consecutive European crown and cemented the club's place among the continent's elite.

What should have been a night of nationwide celebration quickly spiraled into disorder.

French authorities reported incidents in 71 cities across the country as crowds gathered to celebrate PSG's victory. Shops were looted in roughly 15 cities, vehicles were set ablaze and confrontations erupted between supporters and police.

According to Interior Minister Nuñez, 457 people were taken into custody nationwide. Seven police officers were injured, including one seriously in the southwestern city of Agen. Other reports indicated injuries among firefighters and civilians as emergency services struggled to respond to multiple incidents.

In Paris, authorities had deployed thousands of officers in anticipation of large crowds. Despite the extensive security presence, clashes broke out at several locations after the final whistle.

Tensions remained high on Sunday as celebrations continued.

Near the Champ de Mars, where PSG staged a victory parade, police confronted groups of supporters and used pepper spray while dispersing crowds. Security incidents were also reported around Parc des Princes, where PSG planned to present the Champions League trophy to fans. Several ticketless supporters attempted to force their way through entry points before police intervened.

The scenes echoed concerns that surfaced after PSG's previous European success, reigniting debate over crowd management, football-related violence and the challenge of balancing public celebrations with public safety.

Macron acknowledged the significance of PSG's achievement but stressed that sporting success must never become an excuse for lawlessness.

While the president joined millions of supporters in celebrating another landmark chapter in French football history, his message was clear: the club's triumph should be remembered for what happened on the pitch, not for the violence that unfolded afterward.