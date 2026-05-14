The World Cup final will, for the first time, include a Super Bowl-style concert, football's governing body announced on Thursday.

The final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19 will feature a star-studded halftime show headlined by Madonna, Shakira and K-pop megastars BTS, FIFA said.

The show, which will also feature characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets, will support FIFA's Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative working to raise $100 million to help children access education and football.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said it would bring together "music and football on the biggest stage in sport for a very special cause."

"Every child should have the opportunity to dream, and together we can help make that possible," he posted on Instagram.

The show will be curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin.

Shakira confirmed she will perform the tournament's official song, "Dai Dai." Shakira also performed at halftime during the final of the 2024 Copa America in Miami.

A new pitch made of real grass is installed at MetLife Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S., May 7, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

The singer, who has a long association with the World Cup, having created the 2010 tournament's anthem "Waka Waka," teased "Dai Dai" last week in a brief video of the track filmed at Brazil's iconic Maracana Stadium.

In the 67-second video, Shakira appears on the pitch at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, where she performed in a free concert at the city's Copacabana Beach before two million people.

Holding the "Trionda," the official match ball of the 2026 World Cup, Shakira performed excerpts of the song in English, joined by dancers dressed in the colors of teams including the United States and Colombia.

The song was produced with Nigerian artist Burna Boy and is set for official release on Thursday. The clip, also shared by the FIFA World Cup account, ends with the message: "We're ready!"

Madonna described the concert in support of expanding global education as "deeply meaningful to me."

"Music is the universal language of hope and harmony, and we're honored to celebrate that power at the World Cup by connecting with millions of viewers around the world in support of children's education," added BTS, in a joint statement.

The Super Bowl is famed for its halftime show, attracting the world's biggest stars for spectacular performances. This year featured Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny.

Previous headliners included Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Madonna, Prince, Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna.

But halftime shows are not commonplace in football, with events such as the Champions League final featuring a pre-match concert. On May 30, the Killers will headline European club soccer's biggest game between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest.

It is not known how long the World Cup halftime show will last, but the interval in soccer is not supposed to go beyond 15 minutes.

FIFA describes it as "a singular moment at the intersection of sport, culture and purpose, broadcast live around the world."

The biggest-ever World Cup, with 48 teams, is co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and runs through June and July.

The tournament will feature three separate opening ceremonies, one in each of the host countries.

Global music stars including Katy Perry, Future, Alanis Morissette, Michael Buble, J Balvin and Lisa will feature across those three concerts.

Infantino has also said that FIFA plans to "take over" New York's Times Square on the final weekend of the World Cup.