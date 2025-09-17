The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League opened Thursday night under the shadow of global politics, as two high-profile Spanish fixtures underscored the tension between UEFA’s apolitical mandate and supporters’ calls for solidarity with Palestinians.

While Real Madrid and Olympique Marseille clashed at Santiago Bernabeu, Athletic Bilbao welcomed Arsenal at San Mames – two stadiums, two sharply contrasting approaches to political expression.

Madrid’s tight grip

At the Bernabeu, security personnel intercepted Marseille supporters attempting to bring Palestinian flags into the stadium, confiscating them at entry points and discarding them in trash bins.

Eyewitnesses reported repeated warnings to fans that such flags were prohibited under UEFA rules, which ban political symbols – including banners, flags, or ideological messaging – inside competition venues.

Outside the stadium, Spanish riot police clashed with a section of Marseille ultras, who resisted the ban, escalating tensions before kickoff.

Social media quickly amplified the confrontation, with viral posts framing Madrid’s enforcement as either a neutral adherence to UEFA policy or a suppression of solidarity with Gaza.

Inside the stadium, the match itself mirrored the drama outside.

Marseille opened the scoring, but Real Madrid, reduced to 10 men after a red card, mounted a comeback through two Kylian Mbappe penalties to claim a 2-1 victory.

While the result provided a strong start in the new 36-team group format, conversations among fans and media alike gravitated toward the controversial flag confiscations, highlighting UEFA’s uneven enforcement of political restrictions.

Bilbao’s banner

Contrast came in Bilbao, where Athletic supporters displayed a large pro-Palestinian banner reading: “From today until the very last day, we stand with you.”

Athletic Bilbao supporters raise a banner reading "We will be by your side today and forever" during the UEFA Champions League league phase match against Arsenal at San Mames, Bilbao, Spain, Sept. 16, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Security personnel did not intervene, allowing the display to remain visible throughout the match against Arsenal.

Social media amplified the gesture as a symbol of humanitarian solidarity, sparking debates over the selective enforcement of UEFA’s regulations.

On the pitch, Arsenal emerged 2-0 victors thanks to late goals from substitutes Gabriel Martinelli (72nd minute) and Leandro Trossard (87th minute).

Martinelli’s strike, arriving just 36 seconds after his introduction, showcased the impact of the bench in breaking down Bilbao’s resilient defense.

The result left Arsenal well-positioned in the new Champions League group phase, where the top eight teams advance directly to knockout rounds.

UEFA rules and global context

These contrasting approaches illuminate the ongoing struggle UEFA faces in balancing football’s apolitical ethos with global humanitarian crises.

Since Israel’s military operations in Gaza began in October 2023, resulting in over 41,000 reported Palestinian deaths, political displays in European stadiums have multiplied – from banners at PSG matches to fan protests across multiple leagues.

UEFA consistently cites Article 44 of its Safety and Security guidelines to prohibit political messaging, yet enforcement remains inconsistent, influenced by local culture, club policies, and regional activism.

The incidents in Madrid and Bilbao exemplify this complexity.

In Madrid, authorities emphasized security and neutrality; in Bilbao, the Basque region’s history of political expression arguably shaped the tolerance of the banner.

Reactions have been similarly polarized.

Israeli media lauded Bernabeu enforcement as a stand against anti-Israel sentiment, while pro-Palestinian advocates condemned the action as suppression.

Social media further amplified the divide, celebrating Bilbao fans’ gesture and criticizing Madrid’s stance.