Real Madrid and Barcelona are facing challenges in garnering support for their efforts to resurrect the Super League project.

The La Liga giants were quick to claim victory and praise the decision by the European Union’s top court on Thursday to rule against the attempt by UEFA and FIFA to block plans for the breakaway competition.

But as the hours passed, there were no signs that they would get anyone else to join their crusade, despite the favorable ruling.

Madrid and Barcelona faced an uphill battle trying to convince other clubs to get back on board, but they are not likely to give up anytime soon.

"Allow me to tell the European clubs that we are at the dawn of a new era that will allow us to work freely, on the basis of constructive dialogue, without threats, without acting against anything or anyone, and with the aim of innovating and modernizing football in order to continue sustaining the fans’ passions," Madrid president Florentino Perez said in a statement.

The Super League deal would be especially important for Barcelona, who could potentially solve their financial difficulties if the competition were to be formed.

La Blaugrana said it was time to take action and invite "the parties to engage in a new phase of discussions."

"As one of the clubs driving the Super League project, FC Barcelona feels that the sentence paves the way for a new elite-level football competition in Europe by opposing the monopoly over the football world and wishes to initiate new discussions as to the path that European competitions should take in the future," the Catalan club said.

But, none of the other 10 clubs involved in the original project expressed their desire to return.

Serie A giants, Juventus had been one of the three holdout clubs until finally withdrawing earlier this year.

Although the Old Lady's new management took steps to move away from the project, former president Andrea Agnelli, one of the Super League's architects and whose family still owns the club, made a cryptic post on Twitter, referencing a Juventus slogan that translates as "All the way to the finish," accompanied by lyrics from a U2 song.

Madrid's and Barcelona's rival Atletico Madrid was one of the clubs to quickly reinstate their stance against the new competition.

"The European football community does not support the European Super League," Atletico said in a statement. "Germany, France, England, Italy, and Spain (except for Real Madrid and Barcelona) oppose the Super League. We advocate for protecting the broader European football family, preserving domestic leagues, and securing qualification for European competitions through on-field performance each season."

The Premier League was among the leagues expressing their disagreement with the idea of the new competition, as were many teams and the European Club Association, which represents Europe’s top football clubs.

"Our position has not changed," Manchester United said. "We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game."

Türkiye says, "NO"

Turkish Süper Lig powerhouses Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş and Galatasaray also voiced their rejection of the controversial European Super League, aligning themselves with the principles of unity and tradition in European football.

Fenerbahçe, in a statement, said, "The recent decision by the Court of Justice of the European Union does not lend credence to any Super League endeavor. We wish to make it unequivocally clear that our enduring alliance lies with UEFA and FIFA. Fenerbahçe advocates for national leagues, upholding the ethos of equal competition for all stakeholders. We stand firmly against any divisive tournaments that imperil our football rights and the cultural richness that renders football a beautiful spectacle for all."

Following suit, Beşiktaş expressed their commitment to the European sports model. "Today's decision by the European Court of Justice on the C-333/21 European Super League case resonates with our stance. We staunchly support competitions organized by federations and leagues. Domestic competitions, pulsating with the passion of fans and contributing immeasurably to local communities, are the lifeblood of football. We pledge our allegiance to UEFA competitions and a harmonious collaboration with fellow clubs through UEFA and the European Club Association, actively contributing to the continued evolution of European football."

Galatasaray also joined the ranks of dissenters, emphasizing the necessity of collective effort for the prosperity of European football. "At Galatasaray, we reiterate our conviction that the future success of European football lies in clubs working in unison through the European Club Association, forging a robust partnership with UEFA and FIFA. Today's decision in the Liga case aligns with our steadfast opposition to the so-called Super League project. Galatasaray, a pivotal player within the European Club Association, is resolute in collaborating with other European clubs through the ECA to safeguard the values that define European football. Our commitment to unity is unwavering."

Madrid-based A22 Sports Management, the promoter of the Super League, immediately announced revised plans for the competition that would be a rival to the Champions League, Europe’s top club tournament. The newly proposed Super League would have promotion, relegation, and exit from the breakaway competition.

The original idea introduced in April 2021 collapsed within 48 hours after vehement protests by fans, leagues, and the soccer world in general.

"The present and the future of European football are in the hands of the clubs, the players, and the fans," Perez said. "Our destiny now belongs to us, and we have great responsibility in our hands. This day marks a turning point. It is a great day in the history of football and sport in general."

So far, there was no history being made, though, as the Spanish rivals remained the only two clubs fighting for the breakaway competition.

"I hope they start their fantastic competition as soon as possible with two clubs," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said sarcastically.