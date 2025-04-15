Record 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid stare down the barrel of elimination, trailing 3-0 to a red-hot Arsenal side ahead of Wednesday’s decisive quarterfinal second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After being battered at the Emirates in one of their worst European nights in recent memory, Carlo Ancelotti’s men need a remontada of legendary proportions to stay alive.

Only once in club history have they come back from a three-goal first-leg deficit in Europe – and that miracle came in 1976 against Derby County.

First leg drama

Declan Rice was the unlikely hero in North London, curling in two thunderous free kicks past a stunned Madrid wall in just 12 minutes.

Even Roberto Carlos, the ex-Madrid free-kick icon watching from the stands, must’ve raised a brow.

Mikel Merino added a third with a clinical first-time finish as the Gunners romped to a 3-0 win.

Madrid didn’t just lose – they collapsed.

It was the fifth time in club history they’ve lost a Champions League knockout first leg by three or more goals. In four of those, they were sent packing.

Bernabeu factor

But if there's one venue that feeds on drama, it’s the Bernabeu.

Manchester City and Chelsea have both been burned by Madrid comebacks under its glowing lights.

Carlo Ancelotti knows it.

“We’ll try until the last minute. Until the last action,” the Italian manager said, brushing aside speculation about his future. “Real Madrid is the only club that has done this before – many times.”

The pressure is immense. Ancelotti, under contract until 2026, is under fire for Madrid’s limp performance.

But he insists clarity will come postseason.

Mbappe’s wait

Kylian Mbappe, yet to score from a direct free kick in Madrid colors, was sent off in La Liga action against Alaves but will be eligible.

Eduardo Camavinga, however, won’t be.

The French midfielder received his marching orders in the first leg and is suspended.

Long-term absentees Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao remain out, with Ferland Mendy and keeper Andriy Lunin both doubtful.

Aurelien Tchouameni returns from suspension and is set to slot into midfield. Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr., rested at the weekend, are expected to start.

Madrid edged Alaves 1-0 in league action thanks to Camavinga's goal but remain second in La Liga, four points behind Barcelona.

Arsenal’s confidence

Arsenal arrive in Madrid unbeaten in nine across all competitions. Mikel Arteta’s squad, riddled with injuries, has shown resolve. Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Merino – who now has four goals against Madrid – are all expected to start.

Jorginho, Thomas Partey, and Ben White picked up knocks in the 1-1 draw against Brentford but face late fitness tests. Jurrien Timber is expected to return. The Gunners remain without Jesus, Havertz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Tomiyasu, and Calafiori due to various injuries.

Despite missing a chance to build an even bigger first-leg lead – firing 11 shots on target, a joint-record against Madrid in a UCL knockout – Arsenal now seek only composure and one away goal to potentially end the holders’ reign.

It’s been nearly two decades since Thierry Henry stunned the Bernabeu with a solo winner in 2006.

Arsenal haven’t lost to Real Madrid in competitive play – and even if they do on Wednesday, keeping the aggregate lead would still cement a historic night for the North Londoners.