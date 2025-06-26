New Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso delivered a clear message Wednesday to his stars – including Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe – that everyone must contribute defensively.

Last season, under Carlo Ancelotti, Los Blancos fell short of winning a major trophy, with the Italian often frustrated by his forwards’ reluctance to fully commit to the team’s defensive efforts.

“We need and want everyone to defend – all 11 players on the pitch must be involved defensively,” Alonso said Wednesday during a news conference ahead of Madrid’s Club World Cup match against RB Salzburg.

“They must stay compact, understand our pressing system, and without that, things will get very difficult.

“Vini, Jude (Bellingham), Fede (Valverde), Kylian – those up front – and the defense must push forward too.”

In contrast, Ancelotti said last season he wasn’t worried if Mbappe pressed, preferring the striker to focus on scoring goals.

The 26-year-old netted 43 goals across all competitions in his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu after his move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid face Austrian side Salzburg in Philadelphia on Thursday, looking to seal top spot in their final Group H match, but will be without Mbappe.

The French superstar was not named as part of the squad to take on Salzburg as he continues his recovery from a stomach bug.

Mbappe missed the team’s first two matches but returned to training on Wednesday.

“I was happy to see him on the (training) pitch, it was the first day he’s got his boots back on and has been running, he’s doing well, but not enough to play tomorrow with the level that we need,” Alonso said.

“He said it himself when we spoke after training, he prefers to be ready for the last 16, he’s in the recovery process, he wasn’t perfect for tomorrow.”

In Madrid’s second match, a 3-1 win over Mexican side Pachuca, Brazilian forward Rodrygo was left on the bench amid speculation he could depart the club this summer.

However, Alonso said the Brazilian remains a valuable member of the team.

“He’s doing well, he’s enthusiastic, it was a technical decision (to bench him) the other day, but Rodrygo is still an important player, we will need him in this Club World Cup,” Alonso said.

“He’s a special player and he will have a big role at this tournament.”