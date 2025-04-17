Arsenal stunned defending champion Real Madrid 2-1 on Wednesday to book its first UEFA Champions League semifinal berth since 2009, with VAR taking center stage in two decisive penalty calls.

The Gunners advanced 5-1 on aggregate after a commanding 3-0 win in London last week, keeping alive their dream of a maiden European crown. They’ll face Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals.

Inter Milan also punched its ticket to the final four, edging past Bayern Munich to set up a clash with Barcelona.

There was no miracle for Madrid this time – no comeback, no last-gasp heroics, no Bernabeu magic.

The 15-time European champions fell short of the semifinals for the first time since 2020, ending their shot at a third Champions League title in four seasons.

“There was a lot of talk coming here about (Real Madrid) coming back, because they’ve done it so many times before, but we had so much belief and confidence from that first game to come here and win,” Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice said. “We had it in our minds and now we’ve done it in real life.”

Madrid’s hopes of staging another comeback took a big hit when a five-minute VAR review overturned a penalty for a hold on Kylian Mbappe in the first half with the game tied 0-0.

Arsenal had earlier been awarded a penalty after a video review, but Bukayo Saka missed his spot kick.

Saka made up for it with a goal from inside the area after Mikel Merino’s pass in the 65th minute, before Madrid equalized through Vinícius Júnior just minutes later following a defensive blunder by William Saliba.

Gabriel Martinelli sealed the victory three minutes into stoppage time, also after an assist from Merino.

“This is one of the best nights in my football career, for sure,” Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said. “It’s a really special one against a team that has been an inspiration for a lot of us in this competition. To win this tie in the manner that we have, we can be very proud.”

Mbappe was replaced by Brahim Díaz in the 75th minute with an apparent injury. Part of the crowd at the Bernabeu jeered the France star when his substitution was announced. It was another lackluster performance from Mbappe, who has yet to win a Champions League title.

“It’s a tough moment,” Madrid defender Lucas Vázquez said. “We tried but in the end we couldn’t achieve our goal. We’ll come back stronger. Madrid always does.”

It was a tough assignment from the start. Arsenal hasn’t lost by a three-goal margin in nearly three years, and only four times has a home team erased a first-leg deficit of three goals or more in the Champions League era, according to UEFA.

Arsenal had not lost to Madrid in the teams’ three previous meetings. It also eliminated Madrid in the 2005-06 knockout stage, when the Gunners reached the final and eventually lost the title to Barcelona.

“We have to hold our heads high because we did very well in this competition in recent years,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “This year we have to endure and suffer. In sport, this can happen because there are no invincible teams. I was clear with my players – we have to keep our heads up, we have to learn from it and fight for the next game.”

Ancelotti said he didn’t know if the loss would mark his final Champions League match with Madrid.

“Maybe the club will decide to make a change. It could be this year or next year, when my contract runs out,” he said. “The day I finish here I can only do one thing and that is to thank this club. It could be tomorrow, in 10 days or in a year, and the only thing I will do is thank the club.”

Backed by a raucous crowd at the Bernabeu, Madrid tried to start strong. It found the net in the second minute, but Mbappe’s effort was disallowed for a clear offside.

Arsenal had a chance to extend its lead after being awarded a penalty about 10 minutes later, but Saka’s chip from the spot was saved by Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The penalty was awarded after Raúl Asencio held Merino inside the area during a corner kick – an infraction missed by French referee François Letexier. He was called over to the pitchside monitor by VAR, reviewed the incident and pointed to the spot.

Video review played a role again in the 23rd minute, after Mbappe was held inside the area by Rice. Letexier initially pointed to the spot, but after a lengthy VAR check, he reversed the decision.