Real Madrid’s preparation for their Champions League round of 16 clash with Manchester City has been unsettled by a growing internal divide over Kylian Mbappe’s left knee injury, with disagreement not over diagnosis but over risk, timing and trust.

Mbappe’s discomfort began quietly in early February.

He continued to play, scoring and training through pain, but those close to the squad say the inflammation never fully subsided.

The issue escalated during a Feb. 24 training session at Valdebebas when he was forced to stop after feeling instability in his left knee.

Coach Alvaro Arbeloa confirmed the following day that the forward would be sidelined until completely pain-free, stressing the club would not gamble with his fitness.

On March 2, the club released a medical report following tests conducted in Paris alongside French specialists.

The diagnosis: a left knee sprain. Surgery was ruled out. Conservative treatment was prescribed. The projected absence: around three weeks.

That timeline would keep Mbappe out of the first leg against City at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 11 but potentially allow him to return for the second leg on March 17.

The disagreement

While the club maintain confidence in the sprain diagnosis, Mbappe’s entourage view the situation with greater caution. Sources in Spain report concern around the posterior cruciate ligament.

It is not torn, but described internally as under severe stress. If overloaded too soon, it could rupture.

The disagreement centers on risk tolerance. Real Madrid believe controlled rehabilitation and careful load management could allow Mbappe to return within weeks. His camp argue that even a minor setback would be catastrophic with the 2026 World Cup fewer than 100 days away.

For Mbappe, who captains France and is central to their title hopes, the tournament is non-negotiable. He remembers the physical toll of Qatar 2022.

He does not intend to arrive at the next World Cup compromised.

Sporting consequences

The stakes for Madrid are immediate. Mbappe leads the team with 18 goals in all competitions this season. He has delivered in tight matches and remains their most direct threat in transition.

Madrid sit second in La Liga, four points off the lead after 25 matches. They recently beat Osasuna 2 to 1 but lost narrowly to Athletic Bilbao in February. Their margin for error is slim.

Against Manchester City, the challenge is even sharper. City arrive with a near full squad and the attacking presence of Erling Haaland.

Without Mbappe, Madrid must rely heavily on Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo to stretch City’s defense.

Midfield depth is already tested by injuries to Aurelien Tchouameni and recurring issues for Eder Militao in defense.

Mbappe joined Madrid in 2024 on a five-year contract reportedly worth around 15 million euros ($17.4 million) per season plus bonuses.

He is viewed as the long-term face of the project.

Medical specialists note that mismanaging PCL stress injuries can lead to chronic instability and recurring inflammation.

For a player whose game depends on explosive acceleration and sharp changes of direction, even slight instability alters biomechanics and raises the risk of secondary muscle injuries.

Madrid’s pursuit of a record-extending 15th European title may hinge on whether they accept short-term pain or long-term caution.

Mbappe’s camp appears unwilling to compromise the latter.