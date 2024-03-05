La Liga giants Real Madrid, fueled by a sense of injustice from the weekend game against Valencia, are gearing up for a crucial showdown against RB Leipzig in the Champions League last-16 tie at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti's squad holds a narrow 1-0 lead from the first leg, hardly a comfortable cushion for their Bundesliga opponents to overcome.

In the absence of Jude Bellingham due to injury, Brahim Diaz stepped up with a dazzling solo effort in the first leg, securing the win for Los Blancos.

Despite their victory, Real Madrid had to weather several close calls from RB Leipzig's attack, particularly from Benjamin Sesko, but managed to hold on to their lead thanks to some last-ditch defending and heroics from goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Since then, Real Madrid's form has been somewhat shaky, with only one win in their last three La Liga matches.

Controversy marred their recent game against Valencia at the Mestalla, where they salvaged a draw after being two goals down, only for a last-minute goal to be disallowed amid protests and a red card for Bellingham.

Now, with their focus back on the Champions League, the La Liga leaders aim to avoid a rare early exit, having only suffered such a fate once before, against Ajax in 2018-19.

Leipzig, on the other hand, are no strangers to adversity.

Despite their strong performance in the first leg, they find themselves trailing and facing an uphill battle to progress at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Their recent Bundesliga win against VfL Bochum showcased their attacking prowess, but inconsistency has plagued them in recent matches.

With key players returning from suspension and injury, the Bundesliga side will look to capitalize on any vulnerabilities in Real Madrid's lineup.

However, they will need to be clinical in front of goal to overturn the deficit and secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Cityzens' quest

Meanwhile, fresh from their weekend derby triumph, Manchester City are gearing up for a pivotal Champions League clash against Copenhagen at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side hold a commanding two-goal lead after their 3-1 victory in the first leg in Denmark three weeks ago.

The win marked their 17th victory in a remarkable 19-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

In a thrilling derby against Manchester United on Sunday, City showed their resilience by coming from behind to secure a 3-1 victory.

Despite conceding an early goal, goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland sealed the win for the reigning champions.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland (C) and Copenhagen's Diogo Goncalves vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first-leg football match, Copenhagen, Denmark, Feb. 13, 2024. (AFP Photo)

With only one point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, City's focus is now on their upcoming top-of-the-table clash.

However, before that, they must navigate past Copenhagen to secure their spot in the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the seventh consecutive season.

In the first leg, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden were on target for City, securing a comfortable victory.

With an impressive record against Copenhagen, City will be looking to extend their dominance in the competition.

Copenhagen, on the other hand, are facing a challenging quest after their defeat in the first leg.

Despite their spirited performance in the group stage, including wins over Manchester United and Galatasaray, they were outclassed by City in the first leg.

Copenhagen face an uphill battle against City, especially considering their poor away record in the Champions League despite recent domestic victories.

With key players missing due to injury and suspension, Copenhagen will need a miracle to overcome Cityzens' dominance.

Manchester City's only injury concern is Jack Grealish, who is unlikely to feature due to a groin problem.

However, the return of Josko Gvardiol will bolster City's defense, providing Pep Guardiola with more options for the match.

Guardiola may opt to make a few changes to his starting lineup, considering their lead and the upcoming fixture against Liverpool.

Players like Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes and Julian Alvarez could be handed starts to keep the squad fresh.

Manchester City are in a strong position heading into the second leg against Copenhagen.

With their eyes set on a historic treble, they will be looking to secure another victory and continue their quest for European glory.