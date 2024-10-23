Real Madrid are gearing up for a critical El Clasico showdown against Barcelona but will do so without key players Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo, both sidelined due to muscle injuries sustained during their recent 5-2 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund.

On Wednesday, the club confirmed that Courtois, their first-choice goalkeeper, suffered a left adductor strain – an unfortunate recurrence of the injury that had previously kept him out during last month’s La Liga derby against Atletico Madrid.

Rodrygo's situation is similarly concerning.

The Brazilian forward, who was forced off the pitch in the 85th minute against Dortmund, is also expected to miss Saturday's clash. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti revealed after the match that Rodrygo had encountered a muscular issue. “He had a spectacular run leading to our third goal, but it’s a shame he picked up an injury,” Ancelotti said.

Reports indicate that Rodrygo experienced sharp thigh pain just before his substitution.

While the club awaits confirmation following a scan, he may remain unavailable even after the November international break.

This season, Rodrygo has been a crucial asset for Real Madrid, netting three goals and providing two assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo reacts after he misses a chance to score during the Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, Oct. 22, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

With him and Courtois out, Ancelotti will need to rethink his strategy against Barcelona.

Currently, Real Madrid sit second in the La Liga standings, trailing the leaders Barcelona by three points.

The team enters El Clasico riding a wave of momentum, boasting three consecutive victories across all competitions.

Ancelotti may choose to adjust his formation in light of Rodrygo's absence, potentially bringing in an additional midfielder.

Jude Bellingham, who has faced challenges adapting to a deeper role this season due to tactical changes accommodating Kylian Mbappe, could thrive in a more advanced position.

This shift may see Bellingham supporting a front line featuring Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

In midfield, Federico Valverde might partner with Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, while Luka Modric is expected to step aside after his start against Dortmund.

Bellingham, a standout performer last season with 23 goals and 13 assists in 42 matches, is still seeking his first goal of the 2024-25 campaign, struggling to find his rhythm despite his evident talent.