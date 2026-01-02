Real Madrid’s 2026 campaign has started under a cloud after the club confirmed that Kylian Mbappe suffered a knee sprain during training on Wednesday, ruling the French forward out for a minimum of three weeks.

The 27-year-old, who has been the linchpin of Los Blancos’ attack since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024, faces a spell on the sidelines that could see him miss crucial fixtures in La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup and the Champions League.

Sunday’s clash with Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu, the first league match of the new year, now looms as a challenge without the team’s leading scorer.

Mbappe has been in breathtaking form this season, netting 29 goals and registering five assists across 24 appearances in all competitions.

In La Liga alone, he has scored 18 goals in 18 matches, while his Champions League exploits have produced nine goals in five games, including a memorable hat trick against Borussia Dortmund in the group stage.

Since joining Real Madrid, the French forward has demonstrated remarkable consistency and resilience, featuring in 83 games and scoring 73 goals while also providing 10 assists.

His speed, precision and clinical finishing have been central to the team’s offensive success and his absence leaves a notable void in Xabi Alonso’s lineup.

The Real Madrid medical team confirmed that Mbappe sustained a sprain in his left knee and that his recovery will be closely monitored.

While no surgery is required, the club anticipates that he could be out for up to five matches.

This includes not only the La Liga fixtures against Betis and Levante but also the Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Atletico Madrid and the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie with Monaco.

Mbappe’s potential return is projected for the home clash with Villarreal on Jan. 25, though his readiness will depend on medical clearance.

His absence at such a crucial stage of the season underscores the fragility even the most elite players face and forces Alonso to reconfigure a squad built around the Frenchman’s pace and finishing ability.

Alonso now faces a significant tactical challenge. Gonzalo Garcia is the only other recognized center-forward in the squad, but the 22-year-old Spaniard has struggled to find the net this season, failing to score in 17 appearances across all competitions.

With depth in the forward line limited, Alonso may need to adapt his formation, potentially shifting Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior into a front two while deploying Jude Bellingham as a central playmaker, or even using Bellingham as a false nine in a 4-3-3 setup with Rodrygo and Vinicius providing width.

Bellingham’s versatility and vision make him a plausible option to fill the creative gap left by Mbappe, but maintaining the team’s attacking fluidity will be a major test.

Compounding the challenge is the broader injury situation at Real Madrid.

Federico Valverde is expected to return from muscular overload in time for the Betis match, but the squad has already been weakened by longer-term absences.

Dani Carvajal continues to recover from knee surgery and will not feature until later in 2026, while Eder Militao faces a severe hamstring injury that could sideline him for three to four months, placing additional strain on the defensive line.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who suffered a thigh strain in December, will be unavailable until February and Brahim Diaz remains away representing Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, leaving Alonso’s attacking options stretched thin.

Real Madrid currently sit second in La Liga, four points behind leaders Barcelona and cannot afford to drop ground in the opening weeks of 2026.

The upcoming fixtures, including domestic clashes and the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, will test both the squad’s depth and Alonso’s tactical ingenuity.

The pressure on the former midfielder to adapt formations, rotate players and extract maximum output from his remaining forwards has never been higher.