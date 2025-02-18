Real Madrid carry a slim but crucial 3-2 advantage into Wednesday’s Champions League playoff second leg against Manchester City at the Bernabeu.

The holders flexed their European pedigree in the first leg, twice coming from behind at the Etihad to snatch victory and set up a decisive showdown in Spain.

The night in Manchester was as dramatic off the pitch as it was on it. City fans took a playful jab at Real’s fury over Vinicius Junior’s Ballon d’Or snub, unveiling a banner of Rodri kissing the trophy with the words “Stop crying your heart out” – a nod to Oasis.

But by full-time, it was the home crowd left stunned.

Vinicius coolly chipped Ederson, and Jude Bellingham delivered the winner, sealing yet another European thriller for Los Blancos.

Madrid’s contrast

While Madrid’s Champions League journey looks promising, their La Liga form stutters.

A controversial 1-1 draw with Osasuna over the weekend – featuring a Kylian Mbappe goal, an Ante Budimir penalty, and a red card for Bellingham after words with the referee – leaves them vulnerable.

With Barcelona's 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on Monday, the Catalans reclaimed top spot, level on points with Real Madrid but ahead on goal difference and head-to-head.

However, history favors the Ancelotti's men.

Of the 39 times they have won the first leg of a European knockout tie away, they’ve progressed on 37 occasions.

City, on the other hand, have lost the first leg away four times and failed to advance in each instance.

City’s ruthless warm-up

Despite the odds, Guardiola’s men arrive in Madrid with renewed confidence.

A 4-0 demolition of Newcastle in the Premier League showcased their firepower, with Omar Marmoush netting a blistering hat trick in 33 minutes before James McAtee completed the rout.

The English champions may no longer be in contention for a historic five-in-a-row, but they control their top-four destiny and are rediscovering their rhythm.

City’s scoring streak stands at 15 straight matches, including their last seven away. But European travel remains a problem – Guardiola’s side have lost their last three road games in the Champions League, his worst-ever run.

Reinforcements

Madrid received a timely boost, with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba returning to full training.

Alaba’s inclusion remains uncertain, but a fit Rudiger allows Carlo Ancelotti to push Aurelien Tchouameni back into midfield. Meanwhile, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal remain out.

City could also see defensive reinforcements. Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake, rested against Newcastle due to muscle tightness, have a chance to return.

Jack Grealish is hopeful of shaking off his groin issue, but Manuel Akanji (abductor), Oscar Bobb (fitness) and Rodri (ACL) remain sidelined.

Erling Haaland, who bagged his 48th and 49th Champions League goals in the first leg, stands on the brink of history.

One more on Wednesday would make him both the youngest and fastest player to reach 50 goals in the competition, adding yet another milestone to his staggering rise.