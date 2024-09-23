Real Madrid aim to secure their fifth consecutive victory across all competitions as they continue their La Liga campaign against the rising force of Deportivo Alaves at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

Carlo Ancelotti's squad has triumphed in their last three league matches, while Alaves arrive with momentum following a remarkable home win against Sevilla.

While it’s fair to say that Real Madrid haven’t hit their stride early this season, that’s a daunting prospect for their rivals. Despite this, the teams remain unbeaten and have clinched six victories in eight matches across all competitions.

Ancelotti's squad secured the UEFA Super Cup last month and kicked off their Champions League campaign with a commanding 3-1 win over Stuttgart last week.

In La Liga, Los Blancos have achieved four wins and two draws from six matches, accumulating 14 points and sitting second in the table, just one point behind leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

Real Madrid started the season with two draws in their first three league matches, but they have bounced back with three consecutive victories, triumphing over Real Betis, Real Sociedad, and Espanyol while scoring eight goals.

Next weekend, Los Blancos face a challenging trip to Atletico Madrid, followed by a journey to France to take on Lille in their second Champions League match at the beginning of October.

Kylian Mbappe is gradually settling into life at the Bernabeu. The French international has already netted six goals and provided one assist in eight appearances, and it won’t be long before the 25-year-old finds his best form.

Alaves had a remarkable 2023-24 campaign upon their return to the top flight, finishing in 10th place, and they have continued to impress in the early stages of this season.

The Blue and Whites have recorded three wins, one draw, and two losses in their six matches, earning 10 points and securing fifth place in the table, just four points behind Real Madrid.

Without European commitments, all of Alaves' focus has been on La Liga, and the teams have enjoyed a strong run, winning three of their last four matches.

Luis Garcia's side secured victories over Real Sociedad and Las Palmas before the international break, and they returned to winning form against Sevilla on Friday after a tough 3-2 loss to Espanyol on Sept. 14.

Alaves faced a heavy 5-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the corresponding match last season, but they famously triumphed 2-1 at the Bernabeu when the two teams met in November 2020.

Real Madrid will be without four players for Tuesday's match, as Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, David Alaba and Brahim Diaz are sidelined due to injury.

Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal also left the field injured during the match against Espanyol.

Bellingham experienced a recurrence of a shoulder issue, while Carvajal sustained a minor knock. Fortunately, neither injury is serious, but both players are unlikely to be risked in this game.

Ancelotti is expected to bring back Vinicius Junior, Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy into the lineup, with Lucas Vazquez also likely starting at right back.

Endrick has made an impact off the bench for Real Madrid, scoring twice since joining the club, and the 18-year-old is expected to earn his first start on Tuesday night.

For Alaves, Jesus Owono remains sidelined, but the visitors are otherwise in excellent condition, likely sticking with the same lineup that secured victory over Sevilla.

Carlos Vicente and Toni Martinez, who have both scored twice in the league this season, are set to continue their partnership in attack, with Carlos Martin also retaining his place.

Joan Jordan and Ander Guevara will likely resume their roles as holding midfielders, while Manu Sanchez is poised to make his sixth league appearance of the campaign at left back.