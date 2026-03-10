The rivalry that has come to define the modern UEFA Champions League returns to the spotlight Wednesday when Real Madrid host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first leg of their last-16 showdown.

This will be the 16th meeting between the clubs in Europe’s premier competition and the first time in Champions League history that two teams meet in the knockout rounds in five straight seasons.

The matchup has grown into one of the tournament’s defining rivalries, often shaping the path to the trophy.

Madrid enter the tie chasing a record-extending 16th European title but their road has been far from smooth.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side finished ninth in the league phase, narrowly missing automatic qualification and forcing them into the knockout playoffs.

A damaging 4-2 defeat at Benfica on the final matchday sealed that fate, but Madrid responded by eliminating the Portuguese club 3-1 on aggregate to reach the round of 16 for a remarkable 23rd consecutive season since the format was introduced in 2003-04.

Domestic form has been uneven. Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Getafe before grinding out a dramatic 2-1 victory away to Celta Vigo last week, when captain Federico Valverde struck in the 95th minute to keep the Spanish giants within four points of leaders Barcelona with 11 La Liga games remaining.

The Bernabeu, however, remains a formidable stage.

Madrid have won four of their five Champions League home matches this season, scoring 12 goals, though the lone defeat came against City in December when goals from Erling Haaland and Nico O’Reilly secured a 2-1 league-phase win.

Despite losing their last four UEFA meetings with English teams, Madrid’s overall home record in Europe remains intimidating.

They have been beaten just three times in their last 25 Champions League matches at the Bernabeu, winning 19.

History also favors them in this round. Madrid have advanced from 13 of their last 15 round-of-16 ties and have won the first leg in 10 of their last 12 at this stage.

City arrive in stronger form after navigating the league phase comfortably with 16 points from eight matches, a sharp improvement from last season when they finished 22nd and were eliminated by Madrid in the playoffs.

Among their five wins in the phase was that 2-1 victory in Madrid, only City’s second success in eight visits to the Bernabeu.

Erling Haaland has been a key figure, continuing his remarkable Champions League scoring pace with 56 goals in 56 appearances. The Norwegian has also thrived against Spanish opposition, netting 10 goals in his last 10 matches against La Liga sides in the competition.

Domestically, Pep Guardiola’s team have gathered momentum. City have gone unbeaten in nine games across competitions since late January, winning seven and drawing two. A frustrating 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest left them seven points behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race, but a heavily rotated lineup bounced back with a 3-1 FA Cup victory over Newcastle United on Saturday.

Wednesday’s match will mark Guardiola’s 190th Champions League game as a manager, tying the record held by Alex Ferguson. Yet City’s away record in the competition has been shaky lately, with just two wins from their last eight road matches. Spanish opponents have also proven tricky over two legs, with City losing seven of their last 10 such ties in UEFA competitions.

Even so, their broader record against Spanish teams is strong. City have lost only three of their last 18 European matches against La Liga clubs and have already beaten both Madrid and Villarreal away in this season’s competition.

Madrid face a mounting injury list heading into the clash. Star forward Kylian Mbappe and midfielder Jude Bellingham are expected to miss the match with knee and hamstring injuries respectively. Rodrygo remains sidelined with an ACL injury, while Eder Militao, Dani Ceballos and Alvaro Carreras are also unavailable.

Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba are fitness doubts, though Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono return from domestic suspensions.

If Camavinga proves fit, he is expected to join Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield, while Arda Guler could feature centrally or on the right flank.

Much will depend on Vinicius Junior, though the Brazilian has struggled against City, failing to score in his last six meetings with them. Still, his Champions League scoring pattern offers hope. Twelve of his last 13 goals in the competition have come after halftime. He is expected to start on the left side of the attack, with either Gonzalo Garcia or former City prospect Brahim Diaz leading the line.

City arrive with fewer injury concerns. Only defender Josko Gvardiol and midfielder Mateo Kovacic are ruled out. Guardiola is likely to restore his strongest lineup after making 10 changes in the FA Cup.

Erling Haaland will spearhead the attack after being rested against Newcastle. Behind him, Guardiola faces a selection puzzle with several attackers pushing for starting roles. Omar Marmoush impressed with a brace last weekend, while Savinho also scored. They compete with Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki for places in the front line.

In midfield, Ballon d’Or winner Rodri is expected to anchor the side alongside O’Reilly and captain Bernardo Silva, while Matheus Nunes continues his adaptation at right back opposite the dangerous Vinicius.