Spanish giants Real Madrid once again asserted their dominance in Europe, defeating a valiant Borussia Dortmund on Sunday to clinch a record-extending 15th Champions League title.

Despite holding off Los Blancos for over 70 minutes, BVB's defense was breached when an unexpected hero, Dani Carvajal, scored in the 74th minute with an assist from the departing Toni Kroos.

Vinicius Jr., enjoying perhaps his finest season in a Madrid shirt, ensured the celebrations continued. Jude Bellingham's assist to Vini secured the victory for Carlo Ancelotti's men.