Reigning Champions League titleholders Real Madrid are set to test their mettle against Serie A frontrunners Atalanta BC in a pivotal showdown at Stadio di Bergamo on Tuesday night.

With contrasting fortunes in Europe this season, the stakes could not be higher for both teams.

Los Blancos have had an uncharacteristically turbulent Champions League campaign, sitting precariously in 24th place with just six points from five matches.

While their domestic form has been redeemed of late, highlighted by a resounding 3-0 win over Girona that keeps them second in La Liga, Real Madrid have struggled to impose their famed dominance on Europe.

Their recent continental outings include three losses, including stumbles against AC Milan and Liverpool.

However, history favors the Spanish giants: They have won their last eight matches on Italian soil and have a storied legacy, boasting 15 European Cups, the latest secured against Borussia Dortmund earlier this year.

Ancelotti’s arsenal bolstered

The return of attacking trio Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham provides Carlo Ancelotti a timely boost.

Vinicius, sidelined with a muscular issue for four games, is back earlier than expected and is likely to start.

Meanwhile, Bellingham has recovered from a fitness scare, and Rodrygo has shaken off a recent knock.

Defensively, however, injuries remain a concern.

Ferland Mendy joins the unavailable list, alongside Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga.

Fran Garcia is expected to fill the void at left-back.

Atalanta’s meteoric rise

Atalanta, the reigning Europa League champions, are enjoying a dream season.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side leads Serie A with 34 points from 15 matches, riding a nine-game winning streak across all competitions.

A 2-1 triumph over AC Milan on Friday underlined their credentials as one of Europe’s elite.

Their Champions League journey has been equally impressive.

With 11 points from five games, La Dea sits comfortably in fifth, thanks to an aggressive approach that has seen them net 11 goals in three away wins.

However, their home form has been less convincing, with scoreless draws against Arsenal and Celtic.

Key players

The hosts will rely on the lethal Mateo Retegui, who boasts 14 goals in 21 appearances this season. Ademola Lookman (10 goals, five assists) and Charles De Ketelaere (five goals, nine assists) are also pivotal in their attacking arsenal.

Despite missing Gianluca Scamacca, Davide Zappacosta, and Juan Cuadrado, Atalanta’s depth ensures they remain a formidable opponent.

Historical edge

This will be the second encounter between the two sides this season, following Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory in the UEFA Super Cup back in August.

Atalanta’s track record against Spanish opposition remains shaky, with just two wins in seven matches.

For Real Madrid, the challenge is clear: maintain their unbroken streak of 28 consecutive qualifications for the Champions League knockout stages.

A victory in Bergamo could set the tone for the remainder of the group phase, which includes matchups against Red Bull Salzburg and Brest.