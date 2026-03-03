Real Madrid stumbled to a costly 1-0 home defeat against Getafe CF in La Liga on Monday, slipping four points behind leaders FC Barcelona in the title race.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side were undone by a stunning volley from Martin Satriano and slumped to back-to-back league losses for the first time since 2020, a worrying slide at a crucial stage of the season.

Franco Mastantuono’s stoppage-time red card for dissent compounded a bruising night at the Santiago Bernabeu, leaving Los Blancos with ground to make up.

“Obviously it’s a match where we could have done things better, but I think my players tried and we had more clear chances than they did,” Arbeloa told reporters.

“However, in football deserving isn’t enough, and Getafe played a great game.”

With France forward Kylian Mbappe in France to treat a knee sprain, Madrid lined up with Gonzalo Garcia in attack alongside Brazil star Vinicius Junior.

Madrid were beaten at Osasuna last weekend, allowing Barcelona to overtake them in the title race, and Hansi Flick’s side stretched their lead by thrashing Villarreal on Saturday.

Vinicius, in excellent form in 2026 after an inconsistent start to the season, spurned a fine early chance. The winger burst through on goal, but David Soria saved well with his leg.

A brilliant roulette from Arda Güler nearly earned Madrid the breakthrough, but Soria tipped over the Turkish forward’s strike.

Getafe were concerned by a painful collision between Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger and Diego Rico, in which the German’s knee struck the Spaniard’s head.

Uruguay forward Satriano broke the deadlock with a superb strike from the edge of the area after compatriot Mauro Arambarri nodded the ball into his path.

Soria, who had a fine game, saved from Vinicius in the second half as the Brazil winger urged the home fans to raise their support.

Madrid offered little in response, though Rudiger came close to leveling with a header.

It was a disjointed display from a Madrid side who visit Celta Vigo on Friday in La Liga before hosting Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16. It remains unclear whether Mbappe will be fit to feature.

In stoppage time, Mastantuono was dismissed, apparently for something he said to the referee. Getafe were also reduced to 10 men when Adrian Liso kicked the ball away and was shown a second yellow card.

“Nobody here is throwing in the towel. This is Real Madrid. You don’t give up until the last game,” Arbeloa added.

“Four points is a gap we can close, and we will fight for that.”

Jose Bordalas’ Getafe climbed to 11th and celebrated their first win at the Bernabeu since 2008.

“It’s very hard to get points when you come here. I have to congratulate the team for the defensive work. Then we got our goal and could even have scored another at the end,” said Getafe defender Kiko Femenia.