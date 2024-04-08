Fourteen-time winners Real Madrid will take on the current holders, Manchester City, in the first leg of the quarterfinals at the Bernabeu on Tuesday, a rematch of last year's unforgettable Champions League semifinal.

Just under a year ago, Pep Guardiola's men dismantled Los Blancos 5-1 over two legs to storm into the final.

However, the two football giants played out a memorable draw in the Spanish capital before the Cityzens ran riot at the Etihad.

Real Madrid, no strangers to intense knockout clashes with their Manchester counterparts, are eager to correct last year's Etihad embarrassment.

Carlo Ancelotti's Whites are in fine form, suggesting that Tuesday's hosts could snatch the crown from the Sky Blues' grasp.

After a painful Copa del Rey exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid in mid-January, the "almost" La Liga champions have rallied, going unbeaten in 13 matches across all competitions.

This includes a somewhat unconvincing two-legged victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16.

A 1-0 away win was followed by a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg, enough to send the 14-time European champions into the quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive season.

Real Madrid have not been eliminated at this stage of the competition since 2004.

Since their defeat to Monaco in 2004, Los Blancos have won each of their last 11 Champions League quarterfinal ties.

They head into the clash with Man City on the back of a three-game La Liga winning streak, scoring 10 goals against Celta Vigo, Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao.

With a nine-day break since their 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, which kept them eight points clear at the top of the La Liga table, Real Madrid aim to extend their remarkable 26-game unbeaten run at home.

Their last defeat at home was against Villarreal in April 2023.

Real Madrid have conceded only one goal in their last five home games in all competitions, a goal scored by RB Leipzig's Willi Orban.

However, the Cityzens arrive in Madrid boasting a strong away record in the Champions League this season.

After a flawless group stage, Pep Guardiola's side comfortably dispatched Danish champions Copenhagen in the last 16 with two 3-1 victories.

They have impressively scored three goals in each of their eight Champions League matches so far this season.

Since their 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu last year, Manchester City have not failed to win in the Champions League, boasting a 10-match winning streak, the second-longest in the tournament's history.

Their unbeaten run in the competition stands at 21 matches since a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in 2022.

Guardiola's side, coming off a 4-2 win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, remain in pursuit of Arsenal and Liverpool in the title race.

They have avoided defeat in their last 25 games in all competitions, winning 11 of their last 12 away matches.

Man City's current 10-match winning streak in the Champions League began with a 4-0 win over Real Madrid last May.

However, only one of Real Madrid's five home matches against City has ended in defeat.

With Eder Militao back from injury, Real Madrid have only Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba sidelined.

Militao made a late appearance against Athletic Bilbao, but Ancelotti may choose not to start him just yet.

Vinicius Junior is back from suspension for Real Madrid, meaning former Manchester City player Brahim Diaz will likely start on the bench against his old club.

Man City have some defensive injury concerns, with Josko Gvardiol in doubt for the first leg.

However, Manuel Akanji has proven himself capable of being a left-back, and Guardiola may opt to start him. Ederson, Bernardo Silva, and Phil Foden are expected to return to the starting lineup.