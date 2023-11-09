Real Madrid's maestro, Carlo Ancelotti, Wednesday, shed light on Arda Güler's absence despite being in the squad for the past two matches, asserting that the player is not fully ready to hit the pitch.

Following their triumphant 3-0 victory against Braga in the UEFA Champions League, Ancelotti fielded questions about Arda Güler in the post-match news conference.

Despite Arda making the roster for the Braga game and the team securing group advancement, Ancelotti explained, "We're closely monitoring him. Coming back from two significant injuries, he's been participating in all team practices for about a week. When Arda reaches 100%, he'll see playing time."

Güler joined Los Blancos during the summer transfer season, snubbing Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona in the process.

The Turkish youngster had a breakout season with Fenerbahçe, showcasing his talent and earning himself impressive caps with the Crescent-Stars.

However, an injury blew his chances to showcase his talent during the pre-season tour.

Güler has been sidelined ever since despite being regarded as one of the brightest stars in Ancelotti's roaster.

Meanwhile, the Spanish media criticized Ancelotti's decision not to give Arda Güler a chance, especially after securing a 3-0 lead by the 61st minute and utilizing all five substitution slots.

Marca, drawing attention for its unusual focus on Arda Güler in recent reports, promptly initiated a poll on its website after the match, posing the question, "What do you think about Arda not playing?"

With over 5,000 responses quickly, 66% deemed it "Bad, today was a perfect day for him to make his debut," while 34% opined, "Good, there are other players who need more playing time."

The newspaper's commentary remarked, "Fans came to see Arda. Not witnessing the Turkish player was a major disappointment, but at least they saw the impressive Brahim Diaz. Either something happened to Arda Güler, or Ancelotti's decision makes no sense. It was a very comfortable match for Arda to be on the field."

Adding to the intrigue, the Real Madrid vs. Braga match had the Turkish national team's head coach, Vicenzo Montella, observing from the stands.