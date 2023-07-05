Following the reports that linked Arda Güler with a move to Barcelona, the "Turkish Messi" dubbed young midfielder pulled a shocker Tuesday by opting for La Blaugrana's eternal rivals, Real Madrid.

The former Barcelona star and current sporting director, Deco, had been working tirelessly to secure Güler's move to Camp Nou.

His efforts even took him on a journey to Istanbul, where he held talks with Güler's entourage and his current club, Fenerbahçe.

The transfer to Barcelona seemed inevitable, with everyone anticipating the young midfielder to don the iconic Blaugrana jersey.

It had been reported that the Catalans were opting for an option to land the young gem's signature and let him stay in Kadiköy for one more year for his development and for other reasons to do with La Liga's strict FFP rules.

However, in a surprising turn of events, reports of a bidding war emerged, pitting Barcelona against Real Madrid and German outfit RB Leipzig.

On Tuesday, all speculations were put to rest as the rising starlet chose the all-white kit of Real Madrid, shattering the Culers' dreams.

Ali Koç meeting

Intriguing details have emerged about the behind-the-scenes drama leading up to Güler's historic transfer.

It is said that the 18-year-old player personally approached President Ali Koç to express his desire to leave Fenerbahçe.

Güler's family and representatives stood firmly behind him, causing frustration for Koç.

However, the young prodigy's resolve impressed the president, who acknowledged that true passion lies in the heart, not just on paper.

The Spanish media went abuzz with news that Arda Güler would make a momentous choice between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Soon after, publications such as Marca and AS declared Real Madrid as the frontrunners.

The club's persuasive efforts eventually clinched the deal at 20 million euros ($21.7 million), surpassing the 17.5 million euros offered by Barcelona.

Dream come true

Arda Güler's transfer to Real Madrid marks a significant milestone in the Turkish football landscape.

The young midfielder's meteoric rise and immense potential made him one of the most sought-after talents in the country.

His words from 2022 resonate even louder now, as he heads toward Santiago Bernabeu.

The transfer has garnered significant attention in Spain, with major sports publications capturing the excitement.

Marca hailed Real Madrid for snatching Güler from Barcelona's grasp, securing the promising young pearl for a sum that exceeds the initial transfer fee.

On the other hand, Sport reported that Real Madrid are eagerly awaiting approval from Fenerbahçe and Güler, hopeful for a positive outcome.

Arda Güler's decision has set the football world alight, captivating fans and pundits alike.

His choice to join the ranks of Real Madrid has left Barcelona, Sevilla, and Milan in the shadows, as they ponder what could have been.

The starlet's one-season option to play for another team lingers in the background, but it seems that his heart lies in the vibrant atmosphere of the Santiago Bernabeu.