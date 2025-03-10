Real Madrid’s young Turkish sensation Arda Güler is edging closer to a loan move as his struggles for game time under Carlo Ancelotti continue.

The 19-year-old midfielder, signed with high expectations from Fenerbahçe, has found minutes hard to come by, sparking increasing speculation about his future.

Ancelotti’s forgotten talent

Güler has been virtually sidelined in recent months.

He did not feature in Real Madrid’s last three Champions League matches and has played just 72 minutes across the team’s last seven La Liga fixtures.

With Ancelotti expected to remain in charge, Güler is reportedly open to leaving on loan, prioritizing a move within Spain.

Real Sociedad lead race

According to Spanish outlet TodoFichajes, La Liga side Real Sociedad have reached out to Madrid’s management regarding a potential loan deal.

Sociedad have a track record of nurturing young talents, having previously developed Theo Hernandez, Martin Odegaard, and Takefusa Kubo after similar moves from Madrid.

The Basque club is seen as an ideal destination for Güler’s continued growth.

Bundesliga interests

While Spain remains Güler’s preference, Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt have also expressed serious interest.

Sky Sports reports that Eintracht Frankfurt have added the Turkish midfielder to their summer transfer targets, aware of his dissatisfaction with limited opportunities at Madrid.

The German club is also considering a move for Freiburg’s Japanese winger Ritsu Doan if financial conditions align.

Despite his limited minutes, Real Madrid remain committed to Güler, with his contract running until 2029.

In 29 appearances this season across all competitions, he has registered three goals and five assists in 1,081 minutes of action.

His market value currently stands at 40 million euros ($43.2 million).